The Coven, the company behind worldwide sales of Terrifier 2 and Terrifier 3, will commence sales at American Film Market on the coming-of-age horror The Evilry starring Teri Polo, Billy Zane, and Dylan Walsh.

Production is scheduled to begin in October with Alexander Garcia (Crushed It!) in the director’s chair.

Joining Polo from the Meet The Parents franchise and Zane from Titanic are Dylan Walsh from Congo and Nip/Tuck and Elena Kampouris (My Big Fat Greek Wedding 2 and 3) and Brec Bassinger, who will star in the upcoming Final Destination: Bloodlines.

The Evilry tells the story of Crystal (Bassinger) a recent high school graduate who has it all figured out until an unannounced house guest, her edgy cousin Sarah (Kampouris), turns up to live with Crystal and her mother for the summer.

What the hosts do not know is that Sarah comes from an evil cult of witches and wants to take over Crystal’s life and her town.

“At The Coven, our goal is to craft horror experiences that are as empowering as they are terrifying,” said Kendall Anlian of The Coven. “With strong female leads and a talented cast, we’re committed to pushing the boundaries of the genre and showcasing stories that are as rich and multifaceted as the characters who drive them, and for us, The Evilry excels at that.”

Garcia added, “The Coven has undeniably established a formidable presence in the horror genre. I can’t wait to see what they are able to do with The Evilry.”

Terrifier 3 is scheduled to open on more than 2,000 screens on October 11 in the United States, and will launch theatrically in at least 15 additional territories.