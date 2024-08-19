After breaking box office records across Asia, Thai drama How To Make Millions Before Grandma Dies is set for theatrical releases in China, North America and Europe.

Release dates have been locked in China, where the film will open on August 23 through Teamer Media; North America on September 13 through Well Go USA; the Netherlands on October 10 and Belgium on November 13, both through Vedette Film.

Further releases are scheduled for South Korea through NK Contents in October; the UK and Ireland by Vertigo Releasing in December; and for India through PVR on an unspecified date.

It marks the first Thai box office hit, outside of international film festivals, to release theatrically in Benelux, according to Vedette Film co-founder Babette Wijntjes.

Starring popular Thai artist Putthipong Assaratanakul (aka Billkin) alongside 78-year-old actress Usha Seamkhum in her debut role, Pat Boonnitipat’s directorial feature debut has topped $34m at the global box office to date.

It is 2024’s highest grossing film in Thailand to date and has achieved unprecedented success in the region as the biggest Asian film ever in Indonesia and the highest grossing Thai film in Malaysia, Singapore, the Philippines, Myanmar, Australia and New Zealand.

WME Independent handles international sales for the GDH 559 produciton, initiated by writer Thodsapon Thiptinnakorn and produced by Jira Maligool and Vanridee Pongsittisak.