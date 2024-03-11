Thailand is set to establish Thailand Creative Content Agency as the first single agency that encompasses all creative and cultural sectors, as the new government puts emphasis on soft power to strengthen the country’s global competitiveness.

A National Soft Power Strategy Committee, chaired by new prime minister Settha Thavisin, brings together 12 sub-committees from various industries that have been identified for the soft-power policies, including food, gaming, festivals, music, film, literature, arts, design, sports, fashion and tourism.

“Many different agencies were involved in the past,” Surapong Suebwonglee, director and secretary of the National Soft Power Strategy Committee, told Screen. “The government budget was too scattered and the efforts were not synchronised to push Thailand into the world.”

The committee is responsible for drafting an act for public hearing before submitting it to the Thai parliament in the second half of this year.

Recognising the use of soft power will be an effective way to enhance the country’s competitiveness globally, the committee has mapped out a series of strategies, including upskilling and reskilling young people in the TV and film industry and creating a stronger film-friendly environment to protect freedom of expression and eventually eliminate censorship.

M.R. Chalermchatri Yukol, chairman of the National Soft Power Development Subcommittee in Film Industry, said, “It takes time to change the perspective of the government. It’s now willing to take a step forward to understand the industry and make it thrive.”

He is also working on making the 30% cash rebate official for major international productions, up from 15-20%. One production currently filming in Thailand – understood to be season 3 of HBO series The White Lotus – is getting the 30% cash rebate on a one-off basis.

This year, Thai Night will be hosted during Hong Kong Filmart, with the attendance of Princess Ubolratana Rajakanya Sirivadhana Barnavadi. It is organised by the Department of International Trade Promotion, Ministry of Commerce and the Royal Thai Government.