Thailand’s 13 Studio is making its market debut at Filmart with its first two horror projects: Attack 13 by Death Whisperer director Taweewat Wantha and Kijsada Paradise by Phontharis Chotkijsadarsopon.

The Bangkok-based production company, which launched in January and specialises in Thai horror films, was founded by Tanapol Thanarungrot from Phranakorn Film, whose career has spanned more than three decades, with credits including the successful The Holy Man film franchise.

Director Taweewat is taking the lead as CEO of 13 Studio. Last year’s Death Whisperer 2, also by Taweewat, became the biggest Thai film of all time with takings of more than $25m (850m baht).

Attack 13 begins when a volleyball team captain and bully is found dead, hanging in the school gym. Her teammates must stop her father and a summoner from resurrecting her vengeful spirit. The cast is led by girl group idol Aheye Korranid Laosubinprasoet from 4EVE and supermodel Lilly Nichalak Thongkham. A local release is dated for June 19.

Kijsada Paradise focuses on a group of teenagers who play hide and seek in an abandoned theme park. When one of them goes missing, their friendship is tested, as terrifying secrets begin to unravel. Popular actors Yorch Yongsilp Wongpanitnon and Fourth Nattawat Jirochtikul head the cast.

Art director-turned-filmmaker Phontharis is well known for the Pee Nak horror comedy film franchise, which has spawned four instalments. A tentative release is scheduled for the last quarter of 2025.