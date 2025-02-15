Thailand’s M Studio is beginning talks with buyers at the EFM for Death Whisperer 3, following-up the biggest local film of all time at the Thai box office.

Nadech Kugimiya continues to lead the cast of the hit horror franchise, also known by its original Thai title Tee Yod. This time, his character sets out on a rescue mission when his youngest sister is kidnapped by a mysterious cult that leads him to a cursed village.

Dated for release on October 8, it is directed by Narit Yuvaboon who steps up from his producer’s role on the first two films. The cast also includes Nina Nutthatcha Padovan, Junior Kajbhunditt Jaidee, Friend Peerakrit Phacharaboonyakiat and Denise Jelilcha Kapaun.

M Studio is also promoting two titles that are set for release this year. Vatanyu Ingkavivat’s Tomb Watcher, scheduled for May 1, follows a young woman who takes a vacation to stay at her boyfriend’s mansion, only to find that she must live alongside the corpse of his late wife. The cast is led by Noon Woranuch Bhirombhakdi, Gap Thanavate Siriwattanagul and Goy Arachaporn Pokinpakorn. Producers are Disalada Disayanon and Teaw Kaljaruek.

Action drama The Last Shot, scheduled for November 27, centres on an assassin who wants out but is forced into one last job. Director Puttipong Nakthong reunites with his 4 Kings film franchise actors including Lham Somphol Rungphanit, Foei Patara Eksangkul and Ben Benjamin Varney. Fah Sarika Sathsilpsupa is also in the cast.

The first Death Whisperer was released in 2023, based on a web novel, and proved a box office hit. A sequel was released last October and subsequently became the biggest Thai film of all time based on nationwide box office records, with takings of more than $25m (850m baht).

According to M Studio, only the box office figures from Bangkok and Chiang Mai were officially recorded before 2015 – as Thai studios sold distribution rights to local distributors in other cities – meaning the “total” nationwide box office was an estimate rather than a precise figure.

Since 2015, Thai studios have gradually moved away from this distribution practice and started to work directly with local cinemas to track nationwide box office figures. Still, Thailand does not have an official organisation for box office tracking and the industry relies on figures provided by cinemas as a reference.

Since its launch in 2023, M Studio has partnered with major players such as Channel 3 and Mono Group, releasing 11 films in two years. In 2025, it aims to expand its slate to more than 20 new films.