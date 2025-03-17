The world premiere of The Brightest Sun by Japan’s Nakashima Tetsuya will open the 49th Hong Kong International Film Festival (HKIFF), along with Pavane For An Infant by Malaysia’s Chong Keat-Aun.

Johan Haugerud’s Dreams (Sex Love), winner of the Golden Bear at the Berlinale last month, has been set as the closing film.

The full line-up of the festival, which runs from April 10-21, was announced on the first day of Filmart with Hong Kong star Louis Koo, this year’s filmmaker in focus, and Angela Yuen, the new festival ambassador, in attendance.

Nearly 200 films from 69 countries and regions will be showcased at HKIFF, including six world premieres, two international premieres and 52 Asian premieres. More than 300 screenings are scheduled.

However, world premieres of local Hong Kong films are sorely lacking, with the exception of Rikki Choy’s documentary Never Too Late. It reflects the challenges faced by the Hong Kong film industry, with reduced production output as one of the key challenges.

“The remarkable performance of two Hong Kong films at the box office last year is undoubtedly a cause for celebration,” HKIFF executive director Albert Lee told Screen. “However, it does not hide the troubling reality that – with cinema closures and declining production – the film industry in Hong Kong is in trouble.”

The two films referenced by Lee are Twilight Of The Warriors: Walled In and The Last Dance, which became the second and third local film to ever cross the HK$100m threshold.

He added of the struggles: “Regrettably, there is no quick fix. Only a sustained and collaborative effort from the private and public sectors can help us navigate this crisis. We must also have the support of our audiences.

“For nearly 50 years, HKIFF has promoted interest in the film arts and showcased the best of world cinema to the local community. We believe that diversity is essential, which is why we have always served as a platform to highlight the creativity of both local and international filmmakers, enabling their films to reach a wider audience. This commitment will remain steadfast.”

Acclaimed directors

Several renowned international filmmakers will present their works at HKIFF and meet with local audiences including France’s Leos Carax, Japan’s Ando Sakura and Finland’s Juno Kuosmanen, who also serves on the jury for HKIFF’s Firebird Awards. Spain’s Albert Serra will conduct an in-person masterclass, while an online masterclass will be organised for Chinese documentarian Wang Bing.

The Meet the Filmmaker series will also host Yaguchi Shinobu from Japan, Vivian Qu from China and Lee Kang-Sheng from Taiwan, who will share their artistic vision with local audiences.

Various filmmakers and cast members who attended the press event included director Chong and his Hong Kong cast – Fish Liew, Natalie Hsu and Ben Yuen - from opening film Pavane For An Infant; and Hong Kong directors Jeffrey Lam and Antonio Tam with cast members George Au, Sheena Chan and Summer Chan from Valley Of The Shadow Of Death. Both films played in Tokyo’s Asian Future competition last year

Hong Kong director Oliver Chan and her cast, Hedwig Tam and Siuyea Lo from Montages Of A Modern Motherhood, which premiered in Busan’s New Currents competition, also made an appearance.