The Bureau Sales has closed multiple sales on French romantic comedy and Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) Centrepiece selection Jane Austen Wrecked My Life after Sony Pictures Classics swooped on North America and select territories.

Writer-director Laura Piani’s debut feature received its world premiere on Monday and has gone in Australia and New Zealand (Hi Gloss Entertainment), Germany, Austria and Switzerland (Splendid Film), Scandinavia, (Scanbox), Spain (La Aventura Cine), Greece (Cinobo), Benelux (Vertigo Films Distribution), and CIS (Provzglyad).

Sony Pictures Classics acquired rights last week for North America, Latin America, the Middle East, Eastern Europe and worldwide airlines on the modern riff based on the titular English novelist’s romantic classic.

Anatomy Of A Fall’s Camille Rutherford stars as a single, aspiring writer working at a Parisian bookstore who heads to the Jane Austen Writers’ Residency in England where life and literature collide as she attempts to finish her novel and get her sentimental life on track.

Pablo Pauly, Charlie Anson and Annabelle Lengronne also star in the film which includes a cameo from Frederick Wiseman playing a poet. It is produced by Gabrielle Dumon for Sciapode and Les Films du Veyrier.

Financiers include French broadcasters Canal+ and Ciné+, regional funds Pictanovo (Région Hauts-de-France) and Région Ile-de-France, Sofica Indéfilms 12, French distributor Paname Distribution, and worldwide sales agent The Bureau Sales who continue to engage with buyers in Toronto.

Head of sales Clementine Hugot told Screen, “International distributors have described the film as a delightful and refreshing modern romantic comedy, skilfully combining French charm with a touch of British elegance, which appeals to audiences while maintaining its auteur’s signature style.”

Jane Austen Wrecked My Life screened to press and industry on Tuesday morning and the second public presentation is on Saturday (September 14).