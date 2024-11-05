Principal photography has begun in Los Angeles on independent comedy The Dink, with tennis icon John McEnroe among additions to the cast.

Also joining the Red Hour Films and Rivulet Films project are Saturday Night Live’s Chloe Fineman, Patton Oswalt, Aaron Chen, Martin Kove, Chris Parnell and Christine Taylor.

Jake Johnson, Mary Steenburgen and Ed Harris were previously announced to star in the film, which follows a washed-up tennis pro who is forced to play pickleball in an attempt to win his father’s respect. Red Hour’s Ben Stiller and tennis champion Andy Roddick play supporting roles.

Josh Greenbaum directs from an original screenplay by Sean Clements. John Lesher and Stiller are producing through their Red Hour, along with Johnson and Rivulet’s Rob Paris and Mike Witherill.

Rivulet is fully financing and the company’s senior strategic advisor Rick Steele serves as executive producer, alongside Sean Clements and Greenbaum.