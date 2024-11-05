The Exchange has launched international sales at AFM on Wayfarer Studios’ complete sports drama The Senior from Rod Lurie, starring Michael Chiklis and Mary Stuart Masterson.

Brandon Flynn, James Badge Dale, and Rob Corddry round out the key cast on the story of 59-year-old Mike Flynt (Chiklis), who returns to the gridiron in his senior year of eligibility to prove to himself and his loved ones that he still has what it takes, years after he was kicked off his college American Football team.

Mark Ciardi (The Rookie, Secretariat) and Campbell McInnes (A Million Miles Away) of Select Films produced with Justin Baldoni and Andrew Calof of Wayfarer Studios (It Ends With Us), and Manu Gargi (The Peanut Butter Falcon).

Executive producers are Wayfarer Studios’ Steve Sarowitz and Tracy Ryerson, Ten Acre Film’s Kelly Williams and Jonathan Duffy, John Kang, Mike Ilitch, Jr. and Ricardo A. Salas of Unity Entertainment, and Robert Eisele, who also wrote the screenplay.

Wayfarer Studios said it is in the final stages of negotiating a wide release with a US distributor.

Matt Hechingeron negotiated on behalf of The Exchange with Ryan Haidarian on behalf of Wayfarer Studios.

Chiklis is best known for his role as Detective Vic Mackey in The Shield, while Lurie’s directing credits include The Last Castle, The Outpost, and Straw Dogs.

The Exchange’s sales slate includes Chariot with Kit Harington and Billy Magnussen; Night Comes with Dafne Keen; Wolfland starring Pierce Brosnan; and Orlando Bloom in recent Toronto world premiere The Cut.