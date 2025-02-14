Anselm Chan’s The Last Dance leads the pack going into the 43rd Hong Kong Film Awards (HKFA) with 18 nominations.

It is followed by Soi Cheang’s Twilight Of The Warriors: Walled In with 14 nods and Philip Yung’s Papa with 11 nominations. All three films will face off alongside Adam Wong’s The Way We Talk and Ray Yeung’s All Shall Be Well, in both the best film and best director categories.

The 18 nominations secured by The Last Dance is the highest in HKFA’s history since Teddy Chen’s Assassins And Bodyguards received the same number in 2010. Chan’s funeral rites drama earned a nomination in all categories (except best new performer) for which it is qualified. Six of its nominations go to the performers, including best actor for Michael Hui, best actress for Michelle Wai and two each for supporting actor and supporting actress.

Veteran Hui, who is in his 80s, is up against Raymond Lam from Twilight Of The Warriors: Walled In, Sean Lau from Papa, Neo Yau from The Way We Talk and Aaron Kwok from Rob N Roll for the best actor crown.

Wai is competing with All Shall Be Well’s Patra Au and a younger generation of talent including Natalie Hsu from Last Song For You, Hedwig Tam from Montages Of A Modern Motherhood and Chung Suet Ying from The Way We Talk (who was named Golden Horse best actress for the same role last November).

Both The Last Dance and Twilight Of The Warriors: Walled In set new milestones at the Hong Kong box office last year as the third and second local films to ever hit HK$100m ($12.8m) and subsequently ended up as the biggest and third biggest Hong Kong films of all time respectively.

Some 46 Hong Kong productions were eligible for this year’s HKFA, down from 50 the previous year, according to renowned filmmaker Derek Yee, who has served as HKFA chairman since 2015. While attending a HKFA press event today (February 14), he said that a new rule change has been introduced this year to include co-directors in the best new director category.

Co-directors Thomas Lee and Daniel Ho and twin brothers Albert Leung and Herbert Leung are up for best new director for An Abandoned Team and Stuntman respectively, along with Jill Leung (Last Song For You), Ho Miu Ki (Love Lies) and Robin Lee (documentary Four Trails).

As directorial feature debuts, Last Song We Sing and Love Lies did well with seven and six nods respectively. The former landed nominations for rising star Natalie Hsu for best actress and Ian Chan from boy band Mirror for best new performer, while the latter secured nominations for director Ho and producer Chan Hing Kai for best screenplay and Stephy Tang best supporting actress.

The HKFA ceremony will be held on April 27 at the Hong Kong Cultural Centre.

Hong Kong Film Awards 2025 nominations

Best Film

Twilight Of The Warriors: Walled In

Papa

The Way We Talk

The Last Dance

All Shall Be Well

Best Director

Soi Cheang - Twilight Of The Warriors: Walled In

Philip Yung, Au Cheuk Man - Papa

Adam Wong - The Way We Talk

Chan Mou Yin Anselm - The Last Dance

Ray Yeung - All Shall Be Well

Best Screenplay

Ho Miu Ki, Chan Hing Kai - Love Lies

Philip Yung - Papa

Chan Mou Yin Anselm, Cheng Wai Kei - The Last Dance

Ray Yeung - All Shall Be Well

Chan Wai Bun, Albert Mak Kai Kwong, Man Uen Ching - Rob N Roll

Best Actor

Raymond Lam - Twilight Of The Warriors: Walled In

Sean Lau - Papa

Neo Yau Hawk Sau - The Way We Talk

Michael Hui - The Last Dance

Aaron Kwok - Rob N Roll

Best Actress

Natalie Hsu - Last Song For You

Hedwig Tam - Montages Of A Modern Motherhood

Chung Suet Ying - The Way We Talk

Michelle Wai - The Last Dance

Patra Au Ga Man - All Shall Be Well

Best Supporting Actor

Louis Koo - Twilight Of The Warriors: Walled In

Philip Ng - Twilight Of The Warriors: Walled In

Lo Chun Yip - Montages Of A Modern Motherhood

Tommy Chu - The Last Dance

Paul Chun Pui - The Last Dance

Best Supporting Actress

Stephy Tang - Love Lies

Jo Koo - Papa

Rachel Leung - The Last Dance

Rosa Maria Velasco - The Last Dance

Maggie Li Lin Lin - All Shall Be Well

Best New Performer

Lau Wai Ming - Twilight Of The Warriors: Walled In

Ian Chan - Last Song For You

Dylan So - Papa

Ng Tsz Ho Marco - The Way We Talk

Marf Yau - Blossoms Under Somewhere

Best Cinematography

Cheng Siu Keung - Twilight Of The Warriors: Walled In

Lau Oliver Kuan Lok - Last Song For You

Chin Ting Chang, Leung Yau Cheong - Papa

Anthony Pun - The Last Dance

Anthony Pun - Cesium Fallout

Best Film Editing

Cheung Ka Fai - Twilight Of The Warriors: Walled In

Jojo Shek - Papa

Robin Lee - Four Trails

William Chang Suk Ping, Curran Pang - The Last Dance

Li Ka Wing - The Prosecutor

Best Art Direction

Mak Kwok Keung, Chau Sai Hung Ambrose - Twilight Of The Warriors: Walled In

Twiggy Tang - Last Song For You

Mak Tsz Kwan Ida - Papa

Yiu Hon Man - The Last Dance

Lee Kin Wai - Cesium Fallout

Best Costume & Makeup Design

Bruce Yu, Karen Yip - Twilight Of The Warriors: Walled In

Dora Ng, Shasha Law - Love Lies

Dora Ng, Kayden Chan - Papa

Lee Pik Kwan - The Last Dance

Man Lim Chung, Kwok In Wai - Rob N Roll

Best Action Choreography

Tanigaki Kenji - Twilight Of The Warriors: Walled In

Kong Tao Hai, Tommy Leung - Stuntman

Jack Wong Wai Leung - The Last Dance

Jack Wong Wai Leung - Cesium Fallout

Best Original Film Score

Kenji Kawai - Twilight Of The Warriors: Walled In

Chan Kwong Wing, Kay Chan - Last Song For You

Day Tai - Love Lies

Ding Ke - Papa

Wan Pin Chu - The Last Dance

Best Original Film Song

久別重逢 - Last Song For You

筆友 - Love Lies

What If - The Way We Talk

The Last Dance - The Last Dance

Lak1 Kak1 - Blossoms Under Somewhere

Best Sound Design

Yiu Chun Hin, Cheung Man Hoi, To Burnard Davy - Twilight Of The Warriors: Walled In

Cyrus Tang, Mandy Kwan - The Way We Talk

Yiu Chun Hin - The Last Dance

Tu Duu Chih, Chiang Yi Chen - Cesium Fallout

Lee Yiu Keung George - The Prosecutor

Best Visual Effects

Lin Chun Yue Jules, Ma Siu Fu, Garrett K Lam, Yee Kwok Leung - Twilight Of The Warriors: Walled In

Wong Sum Yin, Lin Chun Yue Jules, Loki Ho, Yee Kwok Leung - Customs Frontline

Chan Tik Hoi Water - The Last Dance

Dennis Yeung, Adrian Chan, Dennis Yeung - Cesium Fallout

Ng Ka Lung, Yeung Hey Chiu, Wave Cheung Yiu Ho - The Moon Thieves

Best New Director

Jill Lai Yin Leung - Last Song For You

Ho Miu Ki - Love Lies

Albert Leung - Herbert Leung - Stuntman

Robin Lee - Four Trails

Thomas Lee, Daniel Ho - An Abandoned Team

Best Asian Chinese Language Film