Anselm Chan’s The Last Dance leads the pack going into the 43rd Hong Kong Film Awards (HKFA) with 18 nominations.
It is followed by Soi Cheang’s Twilight Of The Warriors: Walled In with 14 nods and Philip Yung’s Papa with 11 nominations. All three films will face off alongside Adam Wong’s The Way We Talk and Ray Yeung’s All Shall Be Well, in both the best film and best director categories.
The 18 nominations secured by The Last Dance is the highest in HKFA’s history since Teddy Chen’s Assassins And Bodyguards received the same number in 2010. Chan’s funeral rites drama earned a nomination in all categories (except best new performer) for which it is qualified. Six of its nominations go to the performers, including best actor for Michael Hui, best actress for Michelle Wai and two each for supporting actor and supporting actress.
Veteran Hui, who is in his 80s, is up against Raymond Lam from Twilight Of The Warriors: Walled In, Sean Lau from Papa, Neo Yau from The Way We Talk and Aaron Kwok from Rob N Roll for the best actor crown.
Wai is competing with All Shall Be Well’s Patra Au and a younger generation of talent including Natalie Hsu from Last Song For You, Hedwig Tam from Montages Of A Modern Motherhood and Chung Suet Ying from The Way We Talk (who was named Golden Horse best actress for the same role last November).
Both The Last Dance and Twilight Of The Warriors: Walled In set new milestones at the Hong Kong box office last year as the third and second local films to ever hit HK$100m ($12.8m) and subsequently ended up as the biggest and third biggest Hong Kong films of all time respectively.
Some 46 Hong Kong productions were eligible for this year’s HKFA, down from 50 the previous year, according to renowned filmmaker Derek Yee, who has served as HKFA chairman since 2015. While attending a HKFA press event today (February 14), he said that a new rule change has been introduced this year to include co-directors in the best new director category.
Co-directors Thomas Lee and Daniel Ho and twin brothers Albert Leung and Herbert Leung are up for best new director for An Abandoned Team and Stuntman respectively, along with Jill Leung (Last Song For You), Ho Miu Ki (Love Lies) and Robin Lee (documentary Four Trails).
As directorial feature debuts, Last Song We Sing and Love Lies did well with seven and six nods respectively. The former landed nominations for rising star Natalie Hsu for best actress and Ian Chan from boy band Mirror for best new performer, while the latter secured nominations for director Ho and producer Chan Hing Kai for best screenplay and Stephy Tang best supporting actress.
The HKFA ceremony will be held on April 27 at the Hong Kong Cultural Centre.
Hong Kong Film Awards 2025 nominations
Best Film
- Twilight Of The Warriors: Walled In
- Papa
- The Way We Talk
- The Last Dance
- All Shall Be Well
Best Director
- Soi Cheang - Twilight Of The Warriors: Walled In
- Philip Yung, Au Cheuk Man - Papa
- Adam Wong - The Way We Talk
- Chan Mou Yin Anselm - The Last Dance
- Ray Yeung - All Shall Be Well
Best Screenplay
- Ho Miu Ki, Chan Hing Kai - Love Lies
- Philip Yung - Papa
- Chan Mou Yin Anselm, Cheng Wai Kei - The Last Dance
- Ray Yeung - All Shall Be Well
- Chan Wai Bun, Albert Mak Kai Kwong, Man Uen Ching - Rob N Roll
Best Actor
- Raymond Lam - Twilight Of The Warriors: Walled In
- Sean Lau - Papa
- Neo Yau Hawk Sau - The Way We Talk
- Michael Hui - The Last Dance
- Aaron Kwok - Rob N Roll
Best Actress
- Natalie Hsu - Last Song For You
- Hedwig Tam - Montages Of A Modern Motherhood
- Chung Suet Ying - The Way We Talk
- Michelle Wai - The Last Dance
- Patra Au Ga Man - All Shall Be Well
Best Supporting Actor
- Louis Koo - Twilight Of The Warriors: Walled In
- Philip Ng - Twilight Of The Warriors: Walled In
- Lo Chun Yip - Montages Of A Modern Motherhood
- Tommy Chu - The Last Dance
- Paul Chun Pui - The Last Dance
Best Supporting Actress
- Stephy Tang - Love Lies
- Jo Koo - Papa
- Rachel Leung - The Last Dance
- Rosa Maria Velasco - The Last Dance
- Maggie Li Lin Lin - All Shall Be Well
Best New Performer
- Lau Wai Ming - Twilight Of The Warriors: Walled In
- Ian Chan - Last Song For You
- Dylan So - Papa
- Ng Tsz Ho Marco - The Way We Talk
- Marf Yau - Blossoms Under Somewhere
Best Cinematography
- Cheng Siu Keung - Twilight Of The Warriors: Walled In
- Lau Oliver Kuan Lok - Last Song For You
- Chin Ting Chang, Leung Yau Cheong - Papa
- Anthony Pun - The Last Dance
- Anthony Pun - Cesium Fallout
Best Film Editing
- Cheung Ka Fai - Twilight Of The Warriors: Walled In
- Jojo Shek - Papa
- Robin Lee - Four Trails
- William Chang Suk Ping, Curran Pang - The Last Dance
- Li Ka Wing - The Prosecutor
Best Art Direction
- Mak Kwok Keung, Chau Sai Hung Ambrose - Twilight Of The Warriors: Walled In
- Twiggy Tang - Last Song For You
- Mak Tsz Kwan Ida - Papa
- Yiu Hon Man - The Last Dance
- Lee Kin Wai - Cesium Fallout
Best Costume & Makeup Design
- Bruce Yu, Karen Yip - Twilight Of The Warriors: Walled In
- Dora Ng, Shasha Law - Love Lies
- Dora Ng, Kayden Chan - Papa
- Lee Pik Kwan - The Last Dance
- Man Lim Chung, Kwok In Wai - Rob N Roll
Best Action Choreography
- Tanigaki Kenji - Twilight Of The Warriors: Walled In
- Kong Tao Hai, Tommy Leung - Stuntman
- Jack Wong Wai Leung - The Last Dance
- Jack Wong Wai Leung - Cesium Fallout
Best Original Film Score
- Kenji Kawai - Twilight Of The Warriors: Walled In
- Chan Kwong Wing, Kay Chan - Last Song For You
- Day Tai - Love Lies
- Ding Ke - Papa
- Wan Pin Chu - The Last Dance
Best Original Film Song
- 久別重逢 - Last Song For You
- 筆友 - Love Lies
- What If - The Way We Talk
- The Last Dance - The Last Dance
- Lak1 Kak1 - Blossoms Under Somewhere
Best Sound Design
- Yiu Chun Hin, Cheung Man Hoi, To Burnard Davy - Twilight Of The Warriors: Walled In
- Cyrus Tang, Mandy Kwan - The Way We Talk
- Yiu Chun Hin - The Last Dance
- Tu Duu Chih, Chiang Yi Chen - Cesium Fallout
- Lee Yiu Keung George - The Prosecutor
Best Visual Effects
- Lin Chun Yue Jules, Ma Siu Fu, Garrett K Lam, Yee Kwok Leung - Twilight Of The Warriors: Walled In
- Wong Sum Yin, Lin Chun Yue Jules, Loki Ho, Yee Kwok Leung - Customs Frontline
- Chan Tik Hoi Water - The Last Dance
- Dennis Yeung, Adrian Chan, Dennis Yeung - Cesium Fallout
- Ng Ka Lung, Yeung Hey Chiu, Wave Cheung Yiu Ho - The Moon Thieves
Best New Director
- Jill Lai Yin Leung - Last Song For You
- Ho Miu Ki - Love Lies
- Albert Leung - Herbert Leung - Stuntman
- Robin Lee - Four Trails
- Thomas Lee, Daniel Ho - An Abandoned Team
Best Asian Chinese Language Film
- Old Fox
- Black Dog
- Dead Talents Society
- Article 20
- Yolo
