The Match Factory has unveiled multiple distribution deals for its Berlinale competition titles Dying by Matthias Glasner and Architecton by Victor Kossakovsky.

Dying has secured distribution in key territories including France (Bodega Film), Italy (Satine Film), Benelux (September Film Distribution), Norway (Selmer Media AS), Poland (Aurora), CIS (Provzglyad), Ex-Yugoslavia (MCF MegaCom Film), Hungary (Cirko Films), Greece (Cinobo), Romania (Freealize), Taiwan (Andrews Film), and South Korea (Pancinema). Negotiations for additional territories are underway, with a UK deal already confirmed.

Dying, which stars Lars Eidinger, Lilith Stangenberg and Corinna Harfouch, won the Berlinale’s Silver Bear for best screenplay, along with the Prize of the Guild of German Arthouse Cinemas in Competition and the Berliner Morgenpost Readers’ Jury Award.

Meanwhile, The Match Factory has inked deals for Victor Kossakovsky’s documentary Architecton in Spain (Caramel Films), Italy (Be Water), Benelux (Cherry Pickers Filmdistributie), Scandinavia (Nonstop Entertainment), Ex-Yugoslavia (MCF MegaCom Film) and the Baltics (A-One Films Baltics). A24 will release the film in North America.