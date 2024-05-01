Italy’s Open Reel has taken on international sales for Giulio Donato’s debut feature Labyrinths and has also unveiled a string of US deals for titles on its slate.

Written and directed by Donato, Labyrinths tells the story of two friends who take opposite paths in life from the repressed, difficult society they were born into in the rugged mountains of Italy’s southern region of Calabria.

Donato has previously worked as an assistant director to directors such as Abel Ferrara and Mimmo Calopresti. The film is produced by Life Cinema and with the support of Italy’s Ministry of Culture. It stars Francesco Grillo, Simone Iorgi, Stella Mastrantonio, Finn Ronsdorf, Davide Fasano, Massimo De Santis and Antonio Gerardi.

Meanwhile, Open Reel has sold North American rights for four features to Los Angeles-based distribution company Dark Star Pictures. The four films are: Juliana Rojas’ Berlinale Encounters title Cidade; Campo, Mexican director Julián Hernández Demons At Dawn, French directors Nicolas Bellenchombre and Arthur Delamotte’s The Bearded Mermaid and British-Nigerian director Joseph A. Adesunloye’s Vanilla.

Elsewhere, Artiztical Entertainment has picked up North American rights to Roberto Cuzzillo’s Malanova.

Demons At Dawn and Malanova have also sold to Matchbox Films for UK / Ireland and Australia / New Zealand.

France’s Optimale has picked up Demons At Dawn, alongside Eyal Kantor’s The Binding and Marius Gabriel Stancu’s The Anniversary.

Germany’s GM Films has bought Demons At Dawn and Nicolás Herzog’s Elda And The Monsters.