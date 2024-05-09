Nora Fingscheidt’s Orkney-set drama The Outrun, starring Saoirse Ronan, is to open the relaunched Edinburgh International Film Festival for its 77th edition (EIFF, August 15 to August 21).

Sundance world premiere The Outrun stars Saoirse Ronan as a young woman who finds herself back home on the Scottish islands of Orkney as she battles to rebuild her life after a decade of addiction. Ronan, who also co-produced the film, will join filmmaker Fingscheidt in attendance at this year’s EIFF, alongside writer Amy Liptrot and the film’s producers Sarah Brocklehurst and Dominic Norris.

The Outrun was developed and produced by Brock Media, Arcade Pictures, Ronan and Jack Lowden, with the support of BBC Film and Screen Scotland. Studiocanal will release the film in the UK and Ireland on September 27.

EIFF has also revealed the name of its short film competition as The Thelma Schoonmaker Prize for Short Filmmaking Excellence. American film editor Thelma Schoonmaker is celebrated for extensive work with Martin Scorsese, on titles including Raging Bull, Goodfellas, The Wolf Of Wall Street and Killers Of The Flower Moon. Schoonmaker will attend this year’s festival, with the short film award carrying a £15,000 prize.

The short film competition runs alongside four additional shorts programmes, 10 world-premiere feature films competing for The Sean Connery Prize For Feature Filmmaking Excellence and programming strands including out of competition, which includes international premieres, UK premieres and additional world premieres, a Midnight Madness strand showcasing the best in genre cinema from around the world and a retrospective strand honouring film history.

Industry activity will unfold across the first weekend of the festival.

The full EIFF programme will be set on July 4.