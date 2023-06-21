Korean action sequel The Roundup: No Way Out has topped 9 million admissions after three weeks on release, taking $69m at the local box office.

The third instalment of the blockbuster franchise starring Don Lee hit 9.07 million tickets today (June 21), according to the Korea Box-office Information System (Kobis).

The film has led South Korea’s box office since its release on May 31 and is next eyeing the 10 million mark, following in the footsteps of its predecessor The Roundup, which was the country’s number one title last year with more than 12.6 million admissions.

Distributor ABO Entertainment compared its trajectory to The Roundup, which exceeded 9 million admissions on its 20th day of release, with the new instalment reaching the same figure in 21 days.

Starring Lee as “the beast cop” taking down criminals in muscular fashion with dashes of comedic relief, the franchise launched in 2017 with The Outlaws, which took more than 6.8 million admissions.

This latest instalment follows Lee’s cop character investigating a murder that leads him to a drug smuggling organisation that involves a new villain, played by Lee Jun-hyuk from the Along With The Gods franchise, and a Japanese gangster, played by Aoki Munetaka from the Rurouni Kenshin series of films.

Lee Sang-yong directed this instalment as well as The Roundup, having served as first AD on The Outlaws.

Earlier this year, The Roundup: No Way Out pre-sold to a slew of territories including North America and Germany (Capelight Pictures), Hong Kong and Macau (Edko Films), and Taiwan (Moviecloud).

Last month in Cannes, K-Movie launched pre-sales on the next instalment in the franchise, The Roundup: Punishment, which is set for release in 2024.