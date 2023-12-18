In the second Screen Awards Podcast for the 2023/24 race, our experts look at which titles are gaining momentum following the Golden Globe nominations, the European Film Awards ceremony and the first US critics’ prizes.

Screen’s editor Matt Mueller, executive editor, reviews and new talent Fionnuala Halligan, and awards and box-office editor Charles Gant discuss why it’s been a good few weeks for Anatomy Of A Fall, which may’ve “benefitted” from not being selected by France’s Oscar committee, and Hayao Miyazaki’s box office hit The Boy And The Heron.

The trio also pick some overlooked titles from this year’s race, and Bafta expert Charles goes in-depth on the process – including costs – involved in submitting a film for Bafta consideration.

To subscribe to future episodes, search for ’The Screen International podcast’, which is available on: