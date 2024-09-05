The world premiere of Charlie McDowell’s The Summer Book, starring Glenn Close, has joined the line-up at the BFI London Film Festival, along with six other additional films.

US filmmaker McDowell’s feature is an English-language adaptation of Moomins creator Tove Jansson’s novel Sommarboken, also starring The Worst Person In The World actor Anders Danielsen Lie and newcomer Emily Matthews. In the wake of her mother’s death, a family spend a summer on an island off the Gulf of Finland. It will play as a Special Presentation.

Also joining the line-up is the international premiere of Macbeth filmmaker Justin Kurzel’s first non-fiction film, Ellis Park – a portrait of Australian musician Warren Ellis, and his journey to the wildlife sanctuary he co-founded in Indonesia, that premiered at Melbourne film festival.

There’s also the European premiere of Paris and London-based Fleur Fortuné’s feature debut The Assessment, a sci-fi starring Elizabeth Olsen, Himesh Patel and Alicia Vikander, following its Toronto world premiere.

Additional UK premieres include Joshua Oppenheimer’s post-apocalyptic musical The End, starring Tilda Swinton, following its Telluride, San Sebastian and Toronto bows; Marco Dutra’s Bury Your Dead; Giovanni Tortorici’s Venice title Diciannove (Nineteen), starring Manfredi Marini, Vittoria Planeta and Dana Giuliano, with Luca Guadagnino among its producers; and Marta Mateus’ Locarno title Fire Of Wind.