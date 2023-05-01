World box office April 28-30

Rank Film (distributor) 3-day (world) Cume (world) 3-day (int’l) Cume (int’l) Territories 1. The Super Mario Bros. Movie (Universal) $108.3m $1.02bn $68.3m $532.4m 81 2. Born To Fly (various) $40.5m $40.7m $40.5m $40.7m 4 3. Godspeed (various) $31.6m $31.7m $31.6m $31.7m 1 4. Evil Dead Rise (Paramount) $26.4m $86.5m $14.2m $42.1m 62 5. All These Years (various) $18.8m $18.8m $18.8m $18.8m 1 6. John Wick: Chapter 4 (Lionsgate) $15.1m $402.1m $10.1m $226m 87 7. The First Slam Dunk (various) $12.8m $232.8m $12.8m $232.8m 6 8. Dungeons & Dragons: Honour Among Thieves (Paramount) $11.2m $194.1m $7.1m $106m 66 9. Ponniyin Selvan: Part Two (various) $7.4m $7.4m $3.8m $3.8m 12 10. Are You There God? It’s Me, Margeret. (Lionsgate) $6.8m $6.8m n/a n/a 1

Super Mario’ sets pandemic animation record

UPDATED: After just 26 days of play, Universal’s release of The Super Mario Bros. Movie has become the latest film to achieve $1bn global box office – and only the fifth of the pandemic era.

The Illumination/Nintendo animation grossed a confirmed $112.2m at the weekend to take its total to $1.026bn. The international total ($535.5m) is ahead of North American domestic ($490.8m).

The Super Mario Bros. Movie is the biggest animation of the pandemic era, overtaking Minions: The Rise Of Gru ($939.6m). Amongst all films of the pandemic era, it ranks fourth, behind Avatar: The Way Of Water, Spider-Man No Way Home and Top Gun: Maverick, and just ahead of Jurassic World ($1.00bn).

The videogame adaptation is now the 10th biggest animation of all time at the global box office – a list led by Frozen II with $1.45bn, followed by Frozen ($1.28bn) and Incredibles 2 ($1.24bn). Illumination’s biggest hit so far is Minions, with $1.16bn – and the company will be hoping that The Super Mario Bros. Movie can push past that target.

In the more-immediate term, the Super Mario film will imminently slide past animations Zootopia (aka Zootropolis), Finding Dory and Despicable Me 3 (all just below or just above $1.03bn lifetime total).

The Super Mario Bros. Movie landed in Japan at the weekend, grossing a confirmed $138m – the biggest ever opening for an animation from a Hollywood studio. It also arrived in South Korea last Wednesday (April 26), grossing $5.8m in its first five days.

In cumulative totals, Mexico remains the strongest international market with $74.7m, ahead of UK/Ireland ($56.7m), Germany ($43.6m), France ($40.5m) and Australia ($31.1m). Mario is now the biggest animation of all time in Mexico, overtaking Toy Story 4.

The Super Mario Bros. Movie is far and away the highest-grossing film based on a videogame, a field hitherto dominated by live-action films and led by Pokémon Detective Pikachu ($449.8m) and Warcraft ($439.0m). Major animation studios will now be urgently looking at videogames to consider their potential to be turned into animated hits.

The Super Mario Bros. Movie has dominated the April box office, and faced negligible competition from rival studio tentpoles. That changes this Wednesday (May 3) with the arrival of Disney’s Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol 3.

May Day holiday sees China box office surge

New films released in China to coincide with the May Day holiday brought audiences flooding to the cinema, with the consequence that three Chinese films have landed in the top five of the latest worldwide chart.

Landing in second place globally is Born To Fly, an action movie centred around the Chinese air force, and dubbed China’s answer to Top Gun. The film is directed and co-written by Liu Xiaoshi. Born To Fly grossed $40.5m from four markets at the weekend according to Comscore, and $40.4m in China according to Artisan Gateway.

One place below Born To Fly in the global chart is Godspeed – a family road-trip comedy featuring a father, mother, adult daughter and prospective son-in-law. Godspeed debuted with $31.7m from China only. Yi Xiaoxing (2020’s Bath Buddy) directs.

And landing in fifth place globally with $18.8m from China is romantic drama All These Years – directed and co-written by Layla Ji, who made her feature directing debut in 2020 with Victim(s).

China box office is running at $2.72bn for the year to date, according to Artisan Gateway – which is 29% up on 2022 at the same stage, but 20% down on pre-pandemic 2019.

‘John Wick: Chapter 4’ cracks $400m worldwide

In sixth place globally for the latest weekend is Lionsgate’s John Wick: Chapter 4, adding another estimated $15.1m. The latest box office haul takes the Keanu Reeves hitman film through the $400m barrier and to a $402.2m total.

Previously, the biggest film in the franchise was John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum, which reached $328.3m in 2019.

‘Evil Dead Rise’ poised for franchise record

UPDATED: Warner Bros’ Evil Dead Rise is well on its way to becoming the biggest film of the horror franchise that has so far spawned five entries. In 2013, reboot Evil Dead set a record for the demonic-possession series with a $97.5m worldwide lifetime total.

Evil Dead Rise’s second weekend of play saw it add an estimated $26.4m, taking the total after 12 days to a confirmed $88m – which is 89% of the way to matching 2013’s Evil Dead, the fourth film in the series.

Germany opened with a confirmed $1.5m, and the drop was just 24% in holdover markets. Internationally, Mexico leads in terms of cumulative totals with $4.3m, ahead of UK/Ireland ($4.2m) and India (a strong $3.2m).