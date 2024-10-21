Rank Film (distributor) Three-day gross (Oct 18-20) Total gross to date Week 1. The Wild Robot (Universal) £3.1m £3.3m 1 2. Smile 2 (Paramount) £1.7m £2m 1 3. The Apprentice (Studiocanal) £643,434 £746,303 1 4. Transformers One (Paramount) £642,000 £2.8m 2 5. Terrifier 3 (Signature)

£561,752 £2.2m 2

GBP to USD conversion rate: 1.30

Universal animation The Wild Robot opened top of the UK-Ireland box office, with a £3.1m weekend.

Chris Sanders’ family feature, that has a voice cast including Lupita Nyong’o, Pedro Pascal and Kit Connor, played in 675 cinemas, taking a £4,591 site average. Including previews, the film has £3.3m. It is slightly down on the £3.6m start of another original Universal animation, Migration, from February this year. That film totalled a strong £21.5m across its run, indicating that The Wild Robot may yet rise to a decent figure.

Horror title Smile 2 opened to £1.7m for Paramount, from 606 sites at a £2,804 site average. This is up on the £1.5m start of 2022’s Smile, although the £2,828 location average of that film was marginally higher. The sequel, starring 2015 Screen Star of Tomorrow Naomi Scott, has £2m including previews.

Ali Abbasi’s Donald Trump film The Apprentice opened to £643,434 for Studiocanal, from 527 sites at a £1,221 average for Studiocanal. Including previews, the film is up to £746,303, and will look to interest in the November 5 US election to sustain its takings across the coming weeks.

The Apprentice marginally surpassed Paramount’s Transformers One, which dipped 59.9% with £642,000 to hit £2.8m from two weekends.

After an excellent opening weekend last time out, Signature Entertainment’s Terrifier 3 posted a solid hold, falling 45.5% with £561,752. The film has £2.2m in total, surpassing the reported $2m (£1.5m) production budget of the film.

With three new titles and two two-weekend releases refreshing the top five, takings for that bracket rose 27.4% to £6.6m. However they are still down 31.3% on the equivalent weekend from last year, and with takings running at a deficit to last year even before Joker: Folie À Deux’s underperformance, Studiocanal’s Paddington In Peru (November 3) and Paramount’s Gladiator 2 (November 15) can’t come soon enough for cinemas.



Joker drops

On just its third weekend in cinemas, Warner Bros’ Joker: Folie À Deux has fallen out of the box office top five, and dropped below the £500,000 per-weekend mark, with £498,532 – a 65.2% fall on its previous session. For comparison, the 2019 first title took more than 10 times this amount on its third session, with £5.5m. The sequel has £9.8m in total, down from the £40.3m of the first film at this stage.

Despite having been in cinemas four weeks longer, Warner Bros stablemate Beetlejuice Beetlejuice is just behind Joker: Folie À Deux on the weekend takings, with £467,816 on its seventh outing. The Michael Keaton-starring horror comedy is up to a decent £24.7m.

The Substance continues to be one of the top-performing titles in cinemas, now through its fifth weekend. The Mubi release added £221,000 – a 27% drop, the best hold in the top 20 – and is up to £3.2m. It is now just £96,000 behind Priscilla, which it will overtake within the next week to become Mubi’s highest-grossing film in the UK and Ireland.

Trafalgar Releasing’s ballet event cinema title Alice’s Adventures In Wonderland took £147,470 at the weekend, and has £561,290 in total following its Tuesday event day release last week.

Nora Fingscheidt’s The Outrun continues its excellent cinema outing for Studiocanal, adding £126,005 on its fourth session to hit £1.9m.

Sky Cinema’s biopic Lee starring Kate Winslet added £109.227 on its sixth session, and is up to £4.1m.

On its 13th weekend in cinemas, Despicable Me 4 added £107,497 for Universal – a 46% drop, that brought it to £47.8m total. It has now passed Despicable Me 2 (£47.5m) and Minions: The Rise Of Gru (£47m), will overtake Minions (also £47.8m) in the next three days and Despicable Me 3 (£47.9m) within the next week, to become the highest-grossing title in the franchise.

Universal horror Speak No Evil added £97,757 on its sixth weekend in cinemas, and has a decent £5.4m total across its run.

Warner Bros’ genre title Salem’s Lot added £97,502 on its second session – a hefty 72.9% fall - and is up to £651,908.

Paddington Day – a mixture of double bill and individual screenings of Paddington and Paddington 2 - took £72,981 for Studiocanal on Sunday, October 20.

Animated title Buffalo Kids added £52,463 on its second weekend in cinemas for Warner Bros, bringing it to a £448,945 total to date.

Park Circus’ latest event cinema release, of Brian de Palma’s 1976 horror classic Carrie, opened to £43,431.

Indian title Jigra added £38,743 on its second weekend, and is up to £193,780 for Moviegoers Entertainment.

Francois Ozon’s crime comedy The Crime Is Mine started with £28,168 for Parkland Film Capital, at a £531 site average. The film is up to £30,007 including previews.

Prima Facie endures through a fifth weekend in cinemas, adding £20,683 on its latest session for National Theatre Live to hit £2.8m. Including the original 2022 run, the event cinema title has now passed £8.2m.

Signature Entertainment animation 200% Wolf added £17,548 on its fifth weekend in cinemas, and is up to £696,494.

Scottish documentary Since Yesterday: The Untold Story of Scotland’s Girl Bands started with £14,684 at the weekend for Cosmic Cat Films.

Alice Lowe’s Timestalker added £12,717 on its second weekend for Vertigo Releasing, bringing it to a £106,355 total – ahead of the £73,097 of Lowe’s 2017 feature Prevenge.

Grounded – Met Opera 2024 took £12,268 from weekend screenings in the UK, predominantly on Saturday October 19, for Trafalgar Releasing.

Lionsgate’s The Critic starring Ian McKellan added £9468 on its sixth weekend, and is up to £1.6m.

Artist documentary A Sudden Glimpse To Deeper Things started with £7,269 for Conic, from limited screenings at 12 sites. Including previews the film has £9,187.

Gladiator added £6,964 on the second weekend of its re-release for Park Circus. Ridley Scott’s epic has £155,087, in addition to £31.3m from its original 2000 run.

Zoe Kravitz’s Blink Twice added £6,150 on its ninth session in cinemas for a £3.3m cume.

Aaron Schimberg’s A Different Man starring Sebastian Stan, Adam Pearson and Renate Reinsve added £5,694 and is up to £252,047 from three weekends for Universal.

Disney’s Deadpool & Wolverine is nearing the end of its theatrical run after 13 weekends, with £5,607 taking it to £57.6m as the second-highest-grossing film of the year.

Tom Petty’s Heartbreakers Beach Party, another Trafalgar event cinema release, took £2,163 at the weekend as part of a £13,759 total.

South Africa apartheid documentary Milisuthando opened to £705 from six cinemas on a limited release from T A P E Collective.