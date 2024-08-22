Toronto International Film Festival has brought back the renamed Best Canadian Discovery Award after a five-year hiatus.

The C$10,000 award recognises emerging filmmakers and will go to a first or second feature film in official selection.

The roster of this year’s TIFF awards includes Best Canadian Feature Film, for which all Canadian features in official selection — excluding first or second features — will be considered for a C$10,000 cash prize.

The jurors are Guadalajara International Film Festival and Cineteca FICG general director Estrella Araiza, Toronto-based director Chelsea McMullan, and Japanese Canadian artist and filmmaker Randall Okita. The award is presented by Canada Goose.

The FIPRESCI Prize for a debut feature receiving its world premiere in TIFF’s Discovery programme will be adjudicated by Hong Kong Film Critics Society board chairman Li Cheuk-to; L’Avant Scene Cinema deputy editor Pierre-Simon Gutman; Tehran-based critic and writer Azadeh Jafari; Toronto-based critic and film programmer Saffron Maeve; and culture critic and programmer Wilfred Okiche.

The Network for the Promotion of Asian Pacific Cinema’s NETPAC Award recognises the best Asian film by a first or second-time director and the jurors are festival director and consultant Hannah Fisher, filmmaker Vilsoni Hereniko, and Japanese Canadian author Kerri Sakamoto.

The People’s Choice Awards, a renowned awards season bellwether, is now in its 47th year and the three awards voted on by the audience are People’s Choice Award, People’s Choice Documentary Award, and People’s Choice Midnight Madness Award.

The 2023 winners were American Fiction, Mr. Dressup: The Magic Of Make-Believe, and Dicks: The Musical. The awards are presented by TIFF’s new presenting sponsor Rogers.

The previously announced 2024 Jury for TIFF’s competitive programme, Platform, comprises Atom Egoyan, Hur Jin-ho, and Jane Schoenbrun. The Short Cuts Awards 2024 Jurors are Luis De Filippis, Micah Kernan, and Shane Smith.

All winners will be announced on September 15. The festival runs September 5-15.