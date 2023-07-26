Toronto has announced its TIFF Docs line-up, a crop of 22 features at time of writing which includes premieres of new work by Lucy Walker, Errol Morris, and Raoul Peck.

The section opens with the world premiere of Copa 71 from Rachel Ramsay and James Erskine, a timely tale about a 1971 international women’s football tournament in Mexico City which drew record crowds and has been largely erased from sports history.

Walker’s Mountain Queen: The Summits Of Lhakpa Sherpa gets its world premiere and profiles a single mother working as a dishwasher at a Connecticut Whole Foods who has another life as record-breaking mountain climber.

Both Copa 71 and Mountain Queen are two of many acquisition titles in the selection which TIFF brass are keen to highlight as they amplify Toronto’s standing as a growing sales market.

Other world premieres include Raoul Peck’s Silver Dollar Road (Amazon) which chronicles how a Black family fights over several decades to save their North Carolina property from land grabbing developers; and Anand Patwardhan’s The World Is Family, which traces the personal history of the filmmaker’s parents and their links to the leaders of India’s independence movement.

Morris’s The Pigeon Tunnel (Apple TV+) gets its international premiere, suggesting a first public screening at Telluride, and is a portrait of the spy novelist David Cornwell aka John Le Carré in what was the author’s final interview.

“We believe documentaries have a unique power to illuminate untold stories, challenge perspectives, and inspire meaningful change,” said Anita Lee, TIFF chief programming officer. “We are committed to celebrating the artistry and impact of documentary filmmaking, and it’s an absolute privilege to provide a platform for these remarkable storytellers.”

TIFF Docs programmer Thom Powers added that the selection promised “big emotions that run the gamut over extraordinary accomplishments, quests for justice, and poignant personal journeys. Many of these attention-getting titles will be coming to the Festival looking for buyers”.

Tuesday’s TIFF Docs titles join several documentaries previously announced in the Gala and Special Presentations programmes including Alex Gibney’s In Restless Dreams: The Music of Paul Simon,, Chelsea McMullan’s Swan Song, and Leigh Brooks’ Hate To Love: Nickelback, and Kaouther Ben Hania’s Four Daughters.

TIFF Docs:

Boil Alert (Can-USA)

Dirs. Stevie Salas, James Burns

World premiere

Bye Bye Tiberias (Fr-Bel-Qat-Pal)

Dir. Lina Soualem

North American premiere

Sales title

TIFF DOCS OPENING NIGHT FILM

Copa 71 (UK)

Dirs. Rachel Ramsay, James Erskine

World premiere

Sales title

Defiant (Ukr-UK-USA)

Dir. Karim Amer

World premiere

Sales title

Flipside (USA)

Dir. Chris Wilcha

World premiere

Sales title

God Is A Woman (Fr-Switz-Pan)

Dir. Andrés Peyrot

North American premiere

Sales title

Homecoming (Fin-Nor)

Dirs. Suvi West, Anssi Kömi

World premiere

In The Rearview (Pol-Fr-Ukr)

Dir. Maciek Hamela

North American premiere

Sales title

Menus-Plaisirs Les Troisgros (Fr-USA)

Dir. Frederick Wiseman

North American premiere

Sales title

Mountain Queen: The Summits Of Lhakpa Sherpa (USA)

Dir. Lucy Walker

World premiere

Sales title

Mr. Dressup: The Magic Of Make-Believe (Can)

Dir. Robert McCallum

World premiere

Silver Dollar Road (USA)

Dir. Raoul Peck

World premiere

Songs Of Earth (Nor)

Dir. Margreth Olin

North American premiere

Sales title

Sorry/Not Sorry (USA)

Dirs. Caroline Suh, Cara Mones

World premiere

Sales title

Stamped From The Beginning (USA)

Dir. Roger Ross Williams

World premiere

Summer Qamp (Can)

Dir. Jen Markowitz

World premiere

Sales title

The Contestant (UK)

Dir. Clair Titley

World premiere

Sales title

The Mother Of All Lies (Mor-Egy-Saudi-Qat)

Dir. Asmae El Moudir

North American premiere

Sales title

The Pigeon Tunnel (UK-USA-Hun)

Dir. Errol Morris

International premiere

The World Is Family (India)

Dir. Anand Patwardha

World premiere

Sales title

Viva Varda! (Fr)

Dir. Pierre-Henri Gibert

North American premiere

Sales title

Walls (It)

Dir. Kasia Smutniak

World premiere

Sales title.