Directors Tim Burton, David Cronenberg, Alfonso Cuarón, Ava DuVernay, Todd Haynes and Justine Triet will take part in the Conversations programme of the Marrakech International Film Festival announced today.

Eighteen directors, actors, scriptwriters, and producers from six continents are expected in Marrakech this year for the Conversations programme of talks.

The line-up also includes actors Sean Penn and Gemma Arterton as well as Australian director and screenwriter Justin Kurzel; French director and screenwriter François Ozon; Iranian director, screenwriter, and producer Mohammad Rasoulof; Brazilian director and screenwriter Walter Salles; Russian director and screenwriter Kirill Serebrennikov; and Mauritanian director and screenwriter Abderrahmane Sissako.

Moroccan filmmakers Alaa Eddine Aljem, Yasmine Benkiran, Ismaël El Iraki, and Kamal Lazraq will also be in conversation about their first films.

This year, the Conversations programme will be held in the theatre in the Meydene cultural centre, close to the Palais des Congrès de Marrakech.

Marrakech International Film Festival takes place from November 29 to December 7.