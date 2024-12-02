Tokyo Vice producer Alex Boden has joined forces with Gub Neal’s UK-based Ringside Studios to launch production and finance company Tetra.

The company’s first project is 10Dance, an upcoming Japanese feature from Netflix, directed by Keishi Otomo. Principal photography begins in Japan this month and moves to the UK in early 2025.

Tetra will offer co-production, physical production, creative management, and EP services to film and high-end TV productions. It will also assist with accessing UK and European incentives through Ringside Studios affiliations with its parent company, France-based Newen Studios.

Additionally, Tetra will provide access to finance through its partnerships with selected financiers for production cash flow and finance completion.

Boden, whose credits also include Cloud Atlas and Sense8, will work with Ringside’s Lee Thomas at Tetra.

UK-based industry veteran Jeremy Gawade will assist with sourcing and structuring deals and ongoing production advice. Media executive Gina Marcheschi will provide US-based consultancy services to the venture.

Ringside Studios’ credits include Apple TV+’s Liaison and 2022 film My Name Is Leon. Thomas’ credits include BBC drama Industry and ITV series White House Farm.