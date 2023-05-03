Toonz Feature Film Division president Ariel Veneziano and Gold Valley Films head of international Allen Tsang have announced a co-production and co-financing partnership on six animated features over the next three years and are joining forces on sales of their entire combined slates in Cannes.

Currently in production, Pierre The Pigeon-Hawk features the voice talent of musician will.i.am in the title role alongside Jennifer Coolidge (The White Lotus), Luis Guzmán (Oz, Narcos), Jennifer Hudson (Dreamgirls), rapper Snoop Dogg, and Whoopi Goldberg and Howie Mandel.

The quest story sees Pigeon-Hawk set out to discover his roots and the Toonz Media Group and Telegael production is scheduled for delivery in 2024. John D. Eraklis and Tara Whitaker co-direct from a screenplay by Ciaran Crampton and Jay Dowski. CAA Media Finance handles US sales.

Little Emma, a previojusly announced co-production between Toonz and Gold Valley Films China, is currently in post-production and centres on a miniature human girl adopted by animal parents who yearns to find the truth about her human origins and discovers a hidden island full of tiny humans.

Leo (Lewis) Liao (Ella And The Little Sorcerer, Mulan: Princess Warrior) directs from a screenplay by Alyce Tzue. The voiced cast features Natalie Grace as Emma, Broadway artist Travis Cloer, Bar Topaz, Niko Gerentes, and Amy Margolis.

The other projects are expected to be announced shortly.

Toonz is involved in animated feature film productions such as Oscar Wilde adaptation The Canterville Ghost sold by Cinema ManagemEnt Group.

Gold Valley Films, established in 2013 by Roger (Qing) Chen and Adam (Hao Qiang) Qiu, has produced eight independent animated features including Ella And The Little Sorcerer, Mulan: Princess Warrior, Cinderella And The Secret Prince, and The Academy Of Magic.

Veneziano said, “This is a terrific match between two prolific animation studios. The joined expertise and resources will result in ideal flow of films, in terms of quality and volume for our distribution arm.”

Gold Valley’s Chen added, “We are excited to launch our new partnership at the 2023 Cannes Market. I strongly believe that both companies, with their international perspectives, complement each other’s strengths, and will be delivering more exciting animated films to a global audience in the future.”