TorinoFilmLab (TFL) has selected six projects and 13 industry professionals for its final Green Film Lab workshop of the year.

The six projects consist of five feature films and one TV series. Amongst them are Lauren Marsden’s eco-fantasy thriller feature Mama D’Lo, in which an aspiring environmental manager is summoned to the jungle by supernatural forces after witnessing a bribery scheme that threatens a vulnerable river in Trinidad.

The film is a Canada-Trinidad and Tobago-UK co-production, through Robert Maylor for Canadian-Trinidadian company Mamaguy Pictures, and Nicola Ofoego for the UK’s Buff Studios

The Green Film Lab aims to unite screen industry professionals to discuss sustainable practices in production, including how to apply green protocol and be certified by sustainability organisations.

TFL has selected seven screen professionals to participate in the workshop, alongside six professionals from the sustainability industry. The screen professionals include Beatrice Belli, a physical production specialist at Amazon Studios in Italy; and Brigita Beniusyte, producer at Lithuania’s M-Films.

The Green Film Lab workshop will run from October 13-15 in Rome, concurrently with the ninth edition of the MIA market for the first time. Launching last year, it is run by TFL and the Green Film -Trentino Film Commission.

The Green Film Lab team attending in Rome will include Giovanni Pompili, producer at Kino Produzioni and TFL alumnus; Louise Marie Smith, founder of Neptune Environmental Solutions; writer-director Lucie Tremolieres; and assistant director and sustainability consultant Dorte Schneider Garcia.

The Green Film Lab has also set dates for its first 2024 workshop, which will take place from March 5-8 in Athens, Greece, in collaboration with the Greek Film Centre, and will involve up to 30 participants.

Green Film Lab 2023 participants

Projects

Caro Mondo Crudele (It), dirs. Niccolo Falsetti, Francesco Turbanti; prod. disparate

Harta (Sp) dir. Julia De Paz Solvas; prod. Natalia Ejarque, Sergio Grobas for Mayo Films; Avalon

L’Angelo del Grappa (It) dir. Giacomo Talamini; prod. Hive Division

La Lista (It) dirs. Carlotta Corradi, Tatiana Motta; prod. Lucky Red – TV series

Mama D’Lo (Can-Trin/Tob-UK) dir. Lauren Marsedn; prod. Robert Maylor for Mamaguy Pictures; Nicola Ofoego for Buff Studios

Por dela les montagnes (It-Fr) dir. Manon Ott; prod. Chiara Andrich for Ginko Film; TS Productions

Screen professionals

Beatrice Belli (It) – Amazon Studios

Brigita Beniusyte (Lith) – M-Films

Fabio Gandolfi (It) – filmmaker/producer

Giovanna Nicolai (It) – Cinemaundici

Priscilla Pacetti (It) – Greenboo Production

Maria Soledad (It) - Lotus Production

Alberto Tognazzi (It-Sp) – Deluxe

Sustainability professionals

Stefania Grillo (It)

Alexander Linhardt (Austria)

Venanzio Marsiili (It)

Martin Netolicky (Slovakia)

Gabriele Raciti (It)

Alice Thies-Lagergren (Swe)