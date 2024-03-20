TorinoFilmLab (TFL) has selected 16 projects for ScriptLab 2024, its feature film programme focused on fiction projects in early stage of development.

Of the 16 feature projects, eight are debut feature films, five are sophomore efforts, and three represent third features.

Scroll down for the full list of participants

Among the participants are Screen Spain Star of Tomorrow writer and director Mikel Gurrea, whose debut film Cork (Suro) premiered at San Sebastian in 2022 and writer and director Artemis Shaw whose debut feature New Strains won a Special Jury Award at IFFR 2023. Also selected is writer/director Andrea Gatopoulos whose 2022 film Happy New Year, Jim played in Cannes’ Directors Fortnight and Carolina Markowicz whose debut feature Charcoal, premiered at Toronto in 2023.

TFL has also selected four story editor trainees to take part in its programme.

In total, 23 participants - 16 writer/directors, three co-writers and the four story editing trainees – are taking part in this year’s ScriptLab. They come from 20 different countries. 12 of the class are female professionals, with 11 men taking part.

They will be mentored by script consultancy experts Séverine Cornamusaz (Switzerland), Miguel López Beraza (Spain), Aleksandra Świerk (Poland) and Selina Ukwuoma (United Kingdom).

The participants will take part in three residential workshops in Berlin (April), Portugal (June) and in Turin (November). The Turin session concludes with the TFL Meeting Event with the presentation of the projects, that also compete for a number of awards, and the story editing trainees.

ScriptLab is organised by TorinoFilmLab - National Museum of Cinema and supported by the Creative Europe Media programme. It is led by head of studies Eva Svenstedt Ward and curator Amra Bakšić Čamo.

Amra Bakšić Čamo said: “Selecting 16 early-stage feature film projects is definitely a way to journey into the future. The projects selected this year embody just that - a mirror of the future of independent and arthouse feature film production internationally.”

ScriptLab 2024 projects and participants

Projects

Atropical Energy

Writer/director João Salgado (Port)

Eva

Writer/director Jonas Matzow Guldbrandsen (Nor), co-writer Norah Mc Gettigan (Ire)

Explorer

Writer/director Hilke Rönnfeldt (Ger)

Human Resource

Writer/director Stefan Bohun (Austria)

Josie Goes to War

Writer/director Coline Confort (Fr/Switz), co-writer Perrine Prost (Fr)

Kindergarten Optimisten

Writer/director Anastasia Veber (Ger)

On the Way to Forgive I Forgot Myself

Writer/director Rand Abou Fakher (Syria)

Sants

Writer/director Mikel Gurrea (Sp)

Smokescreen

Writer/director Artemis Shaw (Gr/US)

The Criminals

Writer/director Serhat Karaaslan (Tur)

The Dance of the Shadows

Writer/director Kathy Mitrani (Col/US)

The Funeral

Writer/director Carolina Markowicz (Braz/It)

The Hallucinations

Writer/director Andrea Gatopoulos (It)

The Healers

Writer/director Lun Sevnik (Slov), co-writer Atila Urbančič (Slov)

The Void is Immense on Idle Hours

Writer/director Sam Manacsa (Phi)

Villain

Writer/director Kevin Biele (Ger))

Story Editor Trainees

Yanis Gaye (Fr/Sen)

Miriam Newman (UK)

Marie-Gabrielle Peaucelle (Fr)

Michal Reich (Cz)