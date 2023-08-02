Kristoffer Borgli’s Dream Scenario has been set as the opening night film for the Platform section at the upcoming Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) (Sept 7-17).

Barry Jenkins has been named jury chair for the competitive section, which according to the festival “champions bold directorial visions.” Other jury members are Nadine Labaki and Anthony Shim, whose Riceboy Sleeps won the Platform prize, which comes with an award of CAD $20,000, last year.

Among the other nine world premieres in this year’s section are Tarsem Singh Dhandwar’s Dear Jassi, from India, Christian Sparkes’ The King Tide, from Canada, and Nora El Hourch’s Sisterhood, from France.

Dream Scenario, a dark comedy from A24 with Nicolas Cage starring, is Norwegian filmmaker Borgli’s follow-up to last year’s Cannes Un Certain Regard entry Sick Of Myself.

TIFF chief programming officer Anita Lee commented: “I am delighted to announce that we have an international dream jury with acclaimed filmmakers Barry Jenkins, Nadine Labaki and Anthony Shim as jury members for the Platform programme at TIFF. Together, they represent the bold and independent spirit of the Platform Prize.”

Director, programming and Platform lead Robyn Citizen added: “We are thrilled to present this year’s extraordinary films in the Platform programme, and especially delighted to present Kristoffer Borgli’s latest film Dream Scenario, starring Nicolas Cage, as Platform’s opening film. This year’s diverse selection is distinguished by bold character studies and classic stories told through dynamic narrative and genre approaches. Audiences will witness the emergence of thematic threads like social exile and reconnection, woven in unexpectedly thrilling ways by an array of captivating local and international voices.”

Platform’s full 2023 line-up appears below. All selections are world premieres.

Dear Jassi (India)

Tarsem Singh Dhandwar

Dream Scenario (US) (opening film)

Kristoffer Borgli

Great Absence (Japan)

Kei Chika-ura

I Told You So (Te l’avevo detto) (It)

Ginevra Elkann

The King Tide (Can)

Christian Sparkes

Not A Word (Kein Wort) (Ger-Slov-Fr)

Hanna Slak

The Rye Horn (O Corno) (Sp-Belg-Port)

Jaione Camborda

Sisterhood (HLM Pussy) (Fr)

Nora El Hourch

Shame on Dry Land (Syndabocken) (Sweden)

Axel Petersén

Spirit of Ecstasy (La Vénus d’argent) (Fr)

Héléna Klotz