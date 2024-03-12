Iranian tragicomedy My Favourite Cake continues to sell strongly for Totem Films following its premiere in Berlinale competition last month.

The French sales agent has inked new deals for Australia and New Zealand (Vendetta), Taiwan (Swallow Wings), Indonesia (Falcon), Portugal (Alambique), Brazil (Imovision), Finland (Cinema Mondo), Bulgaria (Betafilm), Greece (Weird Wave), the Baltics (Kino Pavasaris) and former Yugoslavia (Demiurg).

Directed by Maryam Moghaddam and Behtash Sanaeeha, the film sold to a slew of territories ahead of its Berlin premiere and during EFM including UK and Ireland (Curzon), Spain (A Contracorriente), Italy (Academy Two), Germany and Austria (Alamode), Norway (Arthaus), France (Arizona), Denmark (Camera), Benelux (Cherry Pickers), Turkey (BIR), Sweden (Triart) and Switzerland (Cineworx) with further deals under discussion.

The film follows a 70-year-old woman who tries to invigorate her love life and stars newcomer Lily Farhadpour alongside veteran Iranian actor Esmail Mehrabi. It is produced by Iran’s Filmsazan Javan, France’s Caractères Productions, Sweden’s Hobab and Germany’s Watchmen Productions.

Moghaddam and Sanaeeha previously directed 2021 Berlin competition title Ballad Of A White Cow, which Totem sold to more than 40 territories worldwide.

Totem has also locked down further deals for Levan Akin’s Crossing to Romania (Bad Unicorn), Greece (Cinobo), Austria (Polyfilm), the Czech Republic and Slovakia (Artcam), Indonesia (Falcon) and the Baltics (Kino Pavasaris).

It has already scored distribution deals to Benelux (Imagine), France (New Story), Italy (Lucky Red), Spain (Avalon) and Switzerland (Cineworx), in addition to a multi-territory deal with Mubi for US and Canada, Latin America, UK and Ireland, and Germany.

Akin’s follow-up to And Then We Danced is a drama focused on a retired teacher who heads to Istanbul in search of her long-lost niece where she meets a lawyer fighting for trans rights.