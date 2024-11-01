UK-based sales firm Blue Eyes Film and Distribution has acquired international sales rights to mockumentary Standing On The Shoulders Of Kitties: The Bubbles And The Shitrockers Story.

Blue Eyes will also release the film on December 6 in cinemas in the UK and Ireland, coinciding with its North American release through Blue Fox Entertainment.

The film is a mockumentary, based on the popular Canadian series Trailer Park Boys, about the misadventures of the residents of Sunnyvale Trailer Park in Nova Scotia. In the film, one of the residents Bubbles and his band The Shitrockers head on a European tour opening for Billy Bob Thornton and the Boxmasters.

The film is directed by Charlie Lightening, who has previously made music films Liam Gallagher: As It Was and Louis Tomlinson: All Of Those Voices. Mike Smith wrote the screenplay, and the film is a Canada-UK co-production, produced by Gary Howsam, Jamie Brown, John Paul Tremblay, Robb Wells, Lewin Webb and Smith.

Smith stars as Bubbles, alongside Trailer Park Boys franchise costars Wells, Tremblay and Patrick Roach. Stars appearing in the film include Thornton, the Rolling Stones’ Ronnie Wood, and actors Martin Freeman and Robert Sheehan.

Trailer Park Boys ran for 12 seasons from 2001 to 2018, released by Showcase in Canada, BBC America in the US and Netflix in several international territories. Bubbles and The Shitrockers also operates as a real-life musical act.

Michael Cowan of Blue Eyes described the film as “a country and western Spinal Tap.”