The 2025 Tribeca Festival has been set for June 4-15 in New York City and will include a new summit event aimed at the filmmaking community.

The Creators Forum will take place over several days during the festival’s 24th edition and will include conversations with industry leaders, group mentorship sessions on topics ranging from festival strategy to distribution, case studies and networking opportunities.

For its 2025 outing the festival has also expanded the eligibility rules for its short films programme to allow projects screened in New York or online to be considered for out of competition slots. In addition, the event’s Creators Market Works-in-Progress showcase will for the first time allow filmmakers to submit projects in post-production for invitation-only industry previews.

Submissions are now being accepted for most the festival’s sections.

Tribeca CEO and co-founder Jane Rosenthal commented: “For over two decades, Tribeca has supported thousands of emerging and underrepresented artists, many of whom have gone on to become critically acclaimed, award-winning filmmakers. This tradition continues today with the launch of our new Creators Forum. As the industry evolves, Tribeca constantly seeks ways to make it more accessible to artists from all backgrounds, communities, and disciplines. The first-ever Creators Forum will do what Tribeca does best—facilitate connections, provide mentorship, offer creative support, and, hopefully, shift the trajectory of someone’s career.”