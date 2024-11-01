The UK’s Rapt Films has picked up international sales, excluding the US, for Jane M. Wagner’s Tribeca premiere Break The Game, ahead of the AFM.

Celebrated gamer Narcissa Wright loses her massive fanbase after coming out as trans. She embarks on a quest to win them back and regain a sense of online community.

The feature was developed with support from the Sundance Institute Documentary Film Programme and world premiered in the Viewpoints section of Tribeca, where it won a special jury mention for best new documentary director.

The film marks the debut of LA-based filmmaker Wagner, whose previous credits include associate producer on docuseries Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown. Wagner mined an archive of over 3,000 hours of Narcissa’s live streams to make the doc. “When I came across Narcissa’s digital stream and became a regular viewer, I knew this was the kind of story many people of my generation could relate to. There’s a catharsis in seeing you’re not alone,” said Wagner.

“The film is a poignant exploration of gamer culture, internet fandom, and the universal human need for connection,” added Rapt CEO Russell Webber.

Wagner also produced the doc, with co-producers Matthew Makar, Nina Sacharow, Stephanie Andreou and Jonathon Norcross.