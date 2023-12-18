Fresh projects from Czeck director Barbora Chalupová, Greece’s Asimina Proedrou and Brazil’s Caru Alves de Souza are among the 18 features to be showcased at When East Meets West (WEMW), the Italian co-production forum of the Trieste Film Festival, taking place from January 21-24.

First-time feature directors Anna Llargués Lala Aliyeva, and Leo Černic will also be presenting projects at what will be the 14th edition of WEMW, to some 500 industry professionals.

Scroll down for the full list

“This year, we received an exceptional number of submissions,” said Alessandro Gropplero, the head of WEMW

Two cash prizes of €5,000 will be presented: the Film Centre Serbia development award, and the CICLIC WEMW award, granted by the French, Centre-Val de Loire Region, among a series of further awards including EWA Network’s Award for Equality & Inclusion, for which all projects by female-identifying directors are eligible.

WEMW also comprises sections dedicated to films in post-production: Last Stop Trieste, This is IT, First Cut+ and First Cut Lab Trieste. Full details of the works in progress projects will be disclosed in January.

WEMW 2024

Animal

Dirs: Amaia Remírez García and Raúl De la Fuente Calle

Prod cos: Kanaki Films (Spain) and Bellota Films (France)

Cosmonauts

Dir: Leo Černic

Prod co: Finta Film (Slovenia)

Hystera

Dir: Asimina Proedrou

Prod cos: Untamed Films (Greece) and Fiction Park (Germany)

Invisible

Dir: Jorge Forero

Prod co: Marginal Cine (Colombia)

Joy

Dir: Agata Wieczrorek

Prod co: Futur antérieur production (France)

La Mancha

Dirs: Lindsey Cordero and Armando Croda

Prod cos: so-cle (France) and Bengala (Mexico)

Lenin’s Pawn

Dir: Dragos Turea

Prod co: Parmis Film (Moldova)

Let It Roll

Dir: Caru Alves de Souza

Prod co: Manjericão Filmes (Brazil)

MadeIn Mud

Dir: Anna Llargués

Prod co: Mayo Films (Spain)

Marathon

Dir: Peter Kerekes

Prod co: kerekesfilm (Slovakia)

Rebellion Of Memory

Dir: Joël Jent

Prod cos: Aaron Film (Switzerland), Amazona Producciones (Peru

Sonia

Dirs: Péter Akar and Rita Balogh

Prod co: Campfilm Kft. (Hungary)

Strange Sea

Dir: Lala Aliyeva

Prod co; Yaman Film (Azerbaijan)

The Amateur Photographer’s Family Portrait

Dir: Nurlan Hasanli

Prod co: Radium Films (Georgia)

The Blue Sweater With A Yellow Hole

Dir: Tetiana Khodakivska

Prod cos: Pronto Film in association with Babylon 13 and Moon Man (Ukraine)

The Broken R

Dir: Ricardo Ruales

Prod cos :Incubadora (Ecuador) and Small Boss (Italy)

The Hand

Dir: Alexander David,

Prod co: Rua Escura (Portugal)

The Man Who Played The Saxophone

Dir: Aram Shahbazyan

Prod cos: OnOff Studio and Silhouette Studio (Armenia)

Turquoise Mountain

Dir: Barbora Chalupová

Prod co: Nochi Film (Czech Republic)

Vittoria

Dirs: Alessandro Cassigoli, Casey Kauffman

Prod cos: Ladoc / Zoe Films and Sacher Film (Italy)

Womaniser

Dirs: Mina Mileva and Vesela Kazakova

Prod co: Activist38 (Bulgaria)