Fresh projects from Czeck director Barbora Chalupová, Greece’s Asimina Proedrou and Brazil’s Caru Alves de Souza are among the 18 features to be showcased at When East Meets West (WEMW), the Italian co-production forum of the Trieste Film Festival, taking place from January 21-24.
First-time feature directors Anna Llargués Lala Aliyeva, and Leo Černic will also be presenting projects at what will be the 14th edition of WEMW, to some 500 industry professionals.
“This year, we received an exceptional number of submissions,” said Alessandro Gropplero, the head of WEMW
Two cash prizes of €5,000 will be presented: the Film Centre Serbia development award, and the CICLIC WEMW award, granted by the French, Centre-Val de Loire Region, among a series of further awards including EWA Network’s Award for Equality & Inclusion, for which all projects by female-identifying directors are eligible.
WEMW also comprises sections dedicated to films in post-production: Last Stop Trieste, This is IT, First Cut+ and First Cut Lab Trieste. Full details of the works in progress projects will be disclosed in January.
WEMW 2024
Animal
Dirs: Amaia Remírez García and Raúl De la Fuente Calle
Prod cos: Kanaki Films (Spain) and Bellota Films (France)
Cosmonauts
Dir: Leo Černic
Prod co: Finta Film (Slovenia)
Hystera
Dir: Asimina Proedrou
Prod cos: Untamed Films (Greece) and Fiction Park (Germany)
Invisible
Dir: Jorge Forero
Prod co: Marginal Cine (Colombia)
Joy
Dir: Agata Wieczrorek
Prod co: Futur antérieur production (France)
La Mancha
Dirs: Lindsey Cordero and Armando Croda
Prod cos: so-cle (France) and Bengala (Mexico)
Lenin’s Pawn
Dir: Dragos Turea
Prod co: Parmis Film (Moldova)
Let It Roll
Dir: Caru Alves de Souza
Prod co: Manjericão Filmes (Brazil)
MadeIn Mud
Dir: Anna Llargués
Prod co: Mayo Films (Spain)
Marathon
Dir: Peter Kerekes
Prod co: kerekesfilm (Slovakia)
Rebellion Of Memory
Dir: Joël Jent
Prod cos: Aaron Film (Switzerland), Amazona Producciones (Peru
Sonia
Dirs: Péter Akar and Rita Balogh
Prod co: Campfilm Kft. (Hungary)
Strange Sea
Dir: Lala Aliyeva
Prod co; Yaman Film (Azerbaijan)
The Amateur Photographer’s Family Portrait
Dir: Nurlan Hasanli
Prod co: Radium Films (Georgia)
The Blue Sweater With A Yellow Hole
Dir: Tetiana Khodakivska
Prod cos: Pronto Film in association with Babylon 13 and Moon Man (Ukraine)
The Broken R
Dir: Ricardo Ruales
Prod cos :Incubadora (Ecuador) and Small Boss (Italy)
The Hand
Dir: Alexander David,
Prod co: Rua Escura (Portugal)
The Man Who Played The Saxophone
Dir: Aram Shahbazyan
Prod cos: OnOff Studio and Silhouette Studio (Armenia)
Turquoise Mountain
Dir: Barbora Chalupová
Prod co: Nochi Film (Czech Republic)
Vittoria
Dirs: Alessandro Cassigoli, Casey Kauffman
Prod cos: Ladoc / Zoe Films and Sacher Film (Italy)
Womaniser
Dirs: Mina Mileva and Vesela Kazakova
Prod co: Activist38 (Bulgaria)
