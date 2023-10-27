Tallinn Black Nights Film Festival has unveiled the juries for its 27th edition, with jurors including Danish star Trine Dyrholm, and John Altman, who has worked on the music for Titanic, Life Of Brian and No Time To Die.

Jury head Dyrholm and English composer Altman are on the official selection competition jury, alongside filmmakers Xie Fei from China, Hilmar Oddson from Iceland, and Inna Sahakyan from Armenia.

The first feature competition jury consists of Mexican producer Nicolas Celis of Pimienta Films, who heads that jury, alongside Diana Ilijine, former Filmfest Munchen director; Chinese filmmaker Ran Huang; Israeli critic Ron Fogel; and Indian actress Radhika Madan.

British-Bulgarian film historian Dina Iordanova will head up the Critics’ Picks competition jury, alongside Canadian filmmaker Bahman Ravoosi, and Finnish producer Jani Poso, CEO of It’s Alive Films.

For the Rebels With A Cause competition, US producer Jim Stark, best known for producing films including Jim Jarmusch’s Stranger Than Paradise and Coffee And Cigarettes, will head the jury, alongside Lithuanian director Andrius Blazevicius, and Iranian filmmaker Mania Akbari.

The Baltic Film competition jury is led by producer Eleanora Granata Jenkinson, alongside Israeli filmmaker Leon Prudovsky, and Ari Tan, head of strategy at Paramount’s International Studios.

The festival has completed its 2023 programme, with 185 features from 73 countries, including 51 world premieres and 24 international premieres. The youth-focused sub-festival Just Film will show 51 features.

This year’s regional focus will be on Serbia and South-East European countries; with a Black Wave retrospective on Yugoslavian cinema from the 1960s-70s.

POFF gets underway on Friday, November 3, and runs until Sunday, November 19.