The Last Dance, one of the most highly anticipated Hong Kong films of the year, has been acquired for UK and Ireland distribution by Trinity CineAsia from Emperor Motion Pictures.

Trinity CineAsia plan to release the film theatrically on November 15, following its opening in Hong Kong on November 9.

The drama features a starry cast led by Dayo Wong, whose recent hits include Hong Kong’s highest-grossing film A Guilty Conscience and blockbuster Table For Six, alongside veteran Michael Hui, who won best supporting actor at the 2023 Hong Kong Film Awards for Where The Wind Blows.

Wong plays a debt-ridden wedding planner who finds unexpected success as a funeral planner but has to win over a traditional Taoist priest (Hui) to stay in the business. The story explores Chinese Taoist funeral rituals and both stars immersed themselves in learning the intricacies of traditional funeral rites before filming.

Wong and Hui are two of Hong Kong’s most iconic comedy actors and last collaborated on-screen in 1992’s Magic Touch.

The cast is rounded out by Michelle Wai (Ready O/R Knot), Catherine Chau (The Goldfinger), Tommy Chu (Twilight of the Warriors: Walled In), Rachel Leung (In Broad Daylight) and Michael Ning (The Goldfinger).

The Last Dance is the third film from writer/director Anselm Chan following romantic comedies Ready O/R Knot and Ready O/R Rot. It is produced by Emperor Motion Pictures and Alibaba Pictures

William Chang, an Oscar-nominated costume designer for The Grandmaster who also won the technical grand prize at Cannes in 2000 for In The Mood For Love, is on board the production as editor.

The feature received its world premiere at the Hawai’i International Film Festival on October 10 and has been selected for the Tokyo International Film Festival, which begins next week. It has also been set as the opening film of the 21st Hong Kong Asian Film Festival.

It marks Trinity CineAsia’s latest pickup from EMP following success with The Goldfinger, starring Tony Leung Chiu-wai and Andy Lau. Recent releases by the distributor include Detective Conan: The Million-dollar Pentagram, Japan’s biggest box office hit of the year to date; Cannes award-winner Black Dog; and Hong Kong action blockbuster Twilight of the Warriors: Walled In, which also premiered at this year’s Cannes.