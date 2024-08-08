Italy’s True Colours has secured worldwide rights to Italian director Ciro De Caro’s Taxi Monamour, which premieres in competition at Venice Film Festival’s Giornate degli Autori sidebar.

Taxi Monamour is De Caro’s fourth feature, following Giulia, which also debuted in the Venice sidebar in 2021.

The film stars Rosa Palasciano, who was nominated for best actress at the David di Donatello Awards for her role in Giulia, and Ukrainian actress Yeva Sai, a cast member of Italian TV series The Sea Beyond (Mare Fuori).

Taxi Monamour tells the story of Anna, a woman grappling with personal conflicts and illness, and Cristi, a war refugee seeking safety in Italy. Despite their differences, the two women find common ground in their brief encounter, a meeting that becomes a shared quest for freedom.

The film’s screenplay is co-written by Ciro De Caro and Rosa Palasciano, edited by Jacopo Reale with cinematography by Manuele Mandolesi, and production design and costumes by Valentina Di Geronimo. The film is produced by Simone Isola, Giuseppe Lepore, and Michael Fantauzzi, with executive producers Gianluca Arcopinto and Simone Isola.

Taxi Monamour is a collaborative production between Kimerafilm and MFF, with the participation of Rai Cinema and support from MiC – Direzione Generale Cinema e Audiovisivo. The project also sees Adler Entertainment in collaboration, ensuring its Italian distribution. The film is set for release in Italy on September 4, 2024.

Ciro De Caro said. “It is the story of a brief and intense encounter, which I attempted to tell by being a silent witness. Observing these women, I tried capturing something intimate and real, in a raw and non-judgmental way, but with an extremely personal perspective.”