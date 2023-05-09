Italian sales agent True Colours has concluded more international deals for Leiv Devold’s fiction feature debut Norwegian Dream which won the Screen International Best Pitch Award at last year’s Polish Days.

The queer love story set in a Norwegian fish factory has now been sold to Cinemien for distribution in the Benelux, Spain and Israel.

After its market premiere at Berlin’s EFM in February, the film sold to Uncork’d Entertainment and Dark Star Pictures, which will handle joint distribution in the USA and Canada, and with Peccadillo Pictures for the UK and Optimale for France.

True Colours picked up Norwegian Dream last year. The film had its Polish premiere at last week’s OFF Camera International Festival of Independent Cinema in Krakow where it was screening in the Polish Feature Films Competition against nine other films. They included Anna Jadowska’s Woman on The Roof, the winner of Screen’s Best Pitch Award at Wroclaw in 2021, which won the Audience Award and Best Actress prize for lead actress Dorota Pomykala at OFF Camera’s closing gala on Sunday evening (May 7) .

Norwegian Dream was the opening film of this year’s edition of the Kosmorama festival in Trondheim in early March and was then released in Norwegian cinemas by Storytelling Media.