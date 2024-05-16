Italy’s True Colours has unveiled a raft of sales on its slate including a US deal for Laura Luchetti’s The Beautiful Summer and a UK and Ireland acquisition of Edoardo de Angelis’ Venice opener Comandante.

Film Movement has taken North American rights to 1938-set romance drama The Beautiful Summer, which world premiered last year in the Piazza Grande at the Locarno Film Festival. The film has also sold to Scene and Sound for South Korea and Zeta Film for Argentina, Chile, Paraguay and Uruguay, adding to previously announced international deals last year.

Meanwhile, Bulldog Film Distribution has taken UK and Ireland rights to WWII Italian submarine drama Comandante. True Colours has previously sold the film to territories including North America, Japan and Spain.

True Colours has also sold Manfredi Lucibello’s suspense thriller Don’t Hang Up, which has its market premiere at Cannes, to Wild Bunch for France. The film is about a young woman in a race against time to reach her ex-boyfriend, without hanging up the phone.

Giorgio Diritti’s Venice Competition title Lubo, starring Franz Rogowski, has sold to FilmoTV for France and Cinobo for Greece.

Ture Colours has also agreed deals for a number of Italian comedies on its slate. Francesco Amato’s OhMyGod!, about the arrival of a new Messiah on earth, has sold to Motion Pictures for Spain, Smart Media for German speaking territories and AV-Jet for Taiwan. Spain’s Motion Pictures and Bulgaria’s Beta have also picked up Alessandro Pondi’s A Dangerous Comedy and Neri Parenti’s It’s A Boy. Motion Pictures and AV-Jet each bought Gianluca Ansanelli’s The War Of The Grandpas.