TrustNordisk has sealed major territory deals on three animated features from its slate.

Jon Holmberg’s Super Charlie has sold to Germany (Capelight Pictures), Switzerland (Praesens Film), France, Andorra, Monaco and overseas France (Gebeka Films), Spain (Flinis & Piniculas), Benelux (In The Air), Greece and Cyprus (Neo Films), Italy (Plaion), Korea (Entermode) and Turkey (Filmarti).

Lisa Marie Gamlem’s Caterella, the first in a planned The Furry Tales franchise, is headed to Portugal (Outsider Films), former Yugoslavia (MCF Megacom), Hungary and Romania (ADS Services), Bulgaria (Pro Vilms OOD Yavoroy Comp.), and Estonia, Lithuania and Latvia (Estin Film).

Mikkel B. Sandemose’s The Polar Bear Prince, based on a popular Scandinavian folk tale, has sold to Hungary and Romania (ADS Services) and Estonia, Lithuania and Latvia (Estin Film).

All three features are in post-production, with local releases set for November-December 2024 through Nordisk Film Distribution.