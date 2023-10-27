TrustNordisk has boarded international sales for 3D animation Super Charlie.

The family animated action-adventure story is based on the popular book series of the same name. The author is Camilla Läckberg, famous for her adult crime novels such as The Ice Princess, who makes her debut as a children’s writer with the Super Charlie series – the books are already available in more than 60 countries.

The story is about a special baby with superpowers and his 10-year-old brother who wants to fight crimes.

Jon Holmberg (Sune vs. Sune) writes and directs, with animation by Oscar nominee Karsten Killerich and Stine Buhl.

Gustav Oldén produces for Nordisk Film, with co-producer Anders Mastrup at A. Film, whose credits include Terkel in Trouble and Checkered Ninja.

Backers include Swedish Film Institute, Film i Skåne, Nordisk Film & TV Fond, Slugger Film. Nordisk Film Distribution will handle Nordic distribution, with the theatrical release slated for December 2024.

TrustNordisk has a script available for buyers at AFM.