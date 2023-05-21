TrustNordisk is busy with sales on the just-announced Back To Reality (working title), to be written and directed by Denmark’s Anders Thomas Jensen.

Neue Visionen and Splendid are joining forces to acquire for Germany, Austria & Switzerland and September Film has purchased Benelux rights. More deals are in play; the film is at script stage with no cast attached yet.

Sisse Graum Jørgensen and Sidsel Hybschmann produce for Zentropa, in co-production with Zentropa Sweden, Lizette Jonjic, and Film i Väst, with support from The Danish Film Institute, FilmFyn and TV2. Nordisk Film Distribution will handle the local distribution.

The dark comedy is about a bank robber recently released from jail, who must unlock his traumatised brother’s memory to recover stolen loot.

Back to Reality was one of eight new projects announced in Cannes on Friday at Film i Väst’s annual slate presentation. Another of those on the TrustNordisk slate is Frederik Louis Hviid’s heist film The Quiet Ones with a cast including Amanda Collin.