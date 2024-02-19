Italy-based sales firm TVCO has picked up worldwide sales rights to Embers, the feature directorial debut of UK actor Christian Cooke, and is representing the title at this week’s European Film Market (EFM).

Embers stars Cooke opposite Ruth Bradley in the story of a sexual surrogate (Bradley) who is employed to help a high-security psychiatric patient (Cooke) overcome his intimacy issues to make parole.

The film debuted at Raindance Film Festival in October; it is produced by April Kelley and Sara Huxley of Mini Productions, with Arthur Landon of Lorton Entertainment and Cooke.

Cooke broke out as an actor playing the lead in Ricky Gervais and Stephen Merchant’s 2010 Cemetery Junction.

His subsequent credits include Disney series Barkskins and AMC+ series That Dirty Black Bag; while he has directed shorts Chandide and Edith.