Soi Cheang’s Twilight Of The Warriors: Walled In swept the 43rd Hong Kong Film Awards (HKFA) scoring nine wins including best film, best director and all the technical categories.

The big-budget action thriller, which recreated the now demolished Kowloon City in 1980s Hong Kong, scooped prizes for best cinematography, editing, art direction, costume and makeup design, action choreography, sound design and visual effects.

The $40m feature received its international premiere at Cannes last year, was the second biggest film at the local box office in 2024 with takings of nearly $14m (HK$108.44m) and was Hong Kong’s entry to the Oscars. A prequel and sequel are in the works.

Scroll down for full list of winners

Philip Yung’s tragic family drama Papa landed a hat trick of acting prizes. Sean Lau, who played the titular father, was named best actor while his on-screen wife and son, Jo Koo and Dylan So, took best supporting actress and best newcomer respectively.

Funeral rites drama The Last Dance went into the night with 18 nominations, leading the pack. It walked away with five awards, including best screenplay for director Anselm Chan and co-writer Cheng Wai Kei, best actress for Michelle Wai and best supporting actor for Tommy Chu. The film led last year’s local box office and became the biggest Hong Kong and Chinese-language film of all time with $18.3m (HK$142.26m).

Hong Kong New Wave director Tsui Hark and veteran producer Nansun Shi were honoured with the lifetime achievement award. It was presented by their close collaborator, screen legend Brigitte Lin.

The awards ceremony, held on Sunday (April 27) at the Hong Kong Cultural Centre in Tsim Sha Tsui, was an evening of glamour and top stars.

Tony Leung Chiu-Wai presented the night’s first awards to best newcomer So and best new director Robin Lee, a Hong Kong-born UK filmmaker, for his sports documentary Four Trails.

Leung’s actress wife Carina Lau and his co-star from Shang-Chi And The Legend Of The Ten Rings, Fala Chen, were also among the award presenters, along with directors Stanley Kwan, Ann Hui and Derek Tsang, actor-director Nick Cheung, actor Daniel Wu and Japanese actor Yasuaki Kurata.

Hong Kong Film Awards 2025 winners

Best Film

Twilight Of The Warriors: Walled In

Best Director

Soi Cheang - Twilight Of The Warriors: Walled In

Best Actor

Sean Lau - Papa

Best Actress

Michelle Wai - The Last Dance

Best Supporting Actor

Tommy Chu - The Last Dance

Best Supporting Actress

Jo Koo - Papa

Best Screenplay

Chan Mou Yin Anselm, Cheng Wai Kei - The Last Dance

Best New Director

Robin Lee - Four Trails

Best New Performer

Dylan So - Papa

Best Cinematography

Cheng Siu Keung - Twilight Of The Warriors: Walled In

Best Film Editing

Cheung Ka Fai - Twilight Of The Warriors: Walled In

Best Art Direction

Mak Kwok Keung, Chau Sai Hung Ambrose - Twilight Of The Warriors: Walled In

Best Costume & Makeup Design

Bruce Yu, Karen Yip - Twilight Of The Warriors: Walled In

Best Action Choreography

Tanigaki Kenji - Twilight Of The Warriors: Walled In

Best Original Film Score

Wan Pin Chu - The Last Dance

Best Original Film Song

The Last Dance - The Last Dance

Best Sound Design

Yiu Chun Hin, Cheung Man Hoi, To Burnard Davy - Twilight Of The Warriors: Walled In

Best Visual Effects

Lin Chun Yue Jules, Ma Siu Fu, Garrett K Lam, Yee Kwok Leung - Twilight Of The Warriors: Walled In

Best Asian Chinese Language Film

Old Fox