Gabi Șarga and Cătălin Rotaru’s Where Elephants Go will world premiere at the second edition of Smart7, a travelling competition across seven European film festivals.

The titles, one from each festival’s respective country, will screen together at Transilvania International Film Festival; Poland’s New Horizons; Portugal’s IndieLisboa; Greece’s Thessaloniki; Spain’s Filmadrid; Iceland’s Reykjavik; and Lithuania’s Vilnius IFF Kino Pavasaris.

Where Elephants Go is the debut feature from Romanian duo Șarga and Rotaru, whose short film 4:15. The End Of The World screened in competition at Cannes 2016 and won the jury prize. It is described as “pseudo-melodrama” charting the love and friendship shared between characters during a difficult period.

Also world premiering at Smart7 is Maria Zbąska’s debut It’s Not My Film, a Polish drama following a couple who go on a walk along the Baltic Sea coast in winter.

The rest of the line-up comprises films which have previously premiered at Venice, Rotterdam and Tallinn Black Nights.

A jury of university students will then select the winning director to receive a €5,000 cash prize. Last year’s winner was Telmo Churro’s India.

Smart7 competition 2024

Where Elephants Go (Rom), dirs. Gabi Șarga and Cătălin Rotaru

It’s Not My Film (Pol), dir. Maria Zbąska

Five And. A Half Love Stories In An Apartment In Vilnius (Lith), dir. Tomas Vengris

Grecie (Port), dir. Leonardo Mouramateus

Nataorium (Ice), dir. Helena Stefansdottir

On The Go (Sp), dirs. Julia de Castro and Maria Royo

The Summer With Carmen (Gre), dir. Zacharias Mavroeidis