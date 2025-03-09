UK composer Debbie Wiseman will be the guest of honour at the 25th World Soundtrack Awards (WSA) in Belgium, which runs October 14-16, 2025.

Wiseman is best known for her film scores for Tom & Viv, To Olivia and Wilde, earning an Ivor Novello nomination for the latter.

On the television side, she has composed for series including Wolf Hall, Father Brown and Judge John. With over 200 credits to her name, Wiseman has collaborated with the likes of Stephen Fry and directors Peter Kosminsky, John Hay, Brian Gilbert, Simon Hunter and the late Lewis Gilbert.

As part of the honour, Wiseman’s work will be played at the WSA ceremony on October 15.

“It’s a true privilege to be sharing music with fellow composers, songwriters, industry professionals and film music fans,” the composer said in a statement. “I’m excited to have concert suites of my scores performed – some for the very first time – by the esteemed Brussels Philharmonic under the expert guidance of Maestro Dirk Brossé in this beautiful setting.”

The WSAs are held at the Muziekcentrum de Bijloke in Brussels during Film Fest Ghent (October 8-19).