Peter Stormare, Steven Berkoff and Matt Hookings have signed on to star in Matt Routledge’s thriller The Awakening for UK producers Camelot Media.

Julian Glover and Justin Tinto are also among the cast of the film, in which Tinto plays a man who discovers a global conspiracy and sets out to awaken the world.

Tinto wrote the original script; the film is currently in pre-production ahead of a shoot at Pinewood Studios.

Hookings and Tim Kent will produce the title for Camelot. It is fully financed through independent sources. Tinto says the film is aiming to convey a “message about the importance of critical thinking and the dangers of believing everything you read or hear.”

It is the second Camelot Media production to come together this year after action-adventure The Lost Book Of Creation, which will shoot in autumn as the first of an intended three-film franchise. The company previously produced Daniel Graham’s Prizefighter: The Life of Jem Belcher starring Russell Crowe alongside Hookings.