Hoard, The Radleys and How To Have Sex are among the 10 titles to receive funding from the latest round of UK Global Screen Fund (UKGSF) awards, totalling £208,217 through the international distribution strand, administered by the British Film Institute (BFI).

To-date, this strand has made 57 awards totalling nearly £2m, financed through the UK government’s Department for Culture, Media and Sport (DCMS).

Financial support for international distribution provides sales agents and producers with funding via three tracks – film sales, prints & advertising (P&A) and festival launch.

Venice Critics’ Week award winner Hoard, written and directed by Luna Carmoon and produced by Helen Simmons, Loran Dunn and Andrew Starke, received support from the festival launch track. Carmoon’s feature debut is set in the 1980s and 1990s and follows a mother-daughter relationship, starring Joseph Quinn, Hayley Squires and Saura Lightfoot Leon.

The Radleys, a darkly comedic vampire thriller directed by Euros Lyn and starring Damian Lewis, Kelly Macdonald and Shaun Parkes, received funding from the sales support track. It is produced by Debbie Gray, with the award granted to its sales agent Cornerstone Films, and the funding going towards its presentation to buyers at the American Film Market (AFM) earlier this month.

Molly Manning Walker’s Cannes Un Certain Regard prize winner How To Have Sex received support from the P&A support track, enhancing its theatrical release across a grouping of five key territories (France, Germany, Poland, Spain and Australia/New Zealand), taking place between November 2023 and January 2024. The film is produced by Emily Leo and Ivana Mackinnon and the award was granted to their outfit, Wild Swim Films. The title has previously received support from the festival launch strand.

The funding, awarded in the form of non-repayable grants, is focused on helping recipients enhance the profile and reach of UK feature films in the global marketplace, and on increasing their international sales potential through promotion and international partnerships.

UKGSF applications are currently open for international distribution festival launch support, international distribution film sales support and international distribution P&A support – all assessed on a rolling basis.

UKGSF strands opening soon are international co-production, re-opening in February and international business development, re-opening in April.

UKGSF international distribution awards

Festival launch support

1001 Days (documentary)

Dirs. Chloe White, Kethiwe Ncgobo

Prod. Rose Palmer

Award recipient: 1001 Films

Chuck Chuck Baby

Dir. Janis Pugh

Prods. Anne Beresford, Adam Partridge, Andrew Gillman, Peggy Cafferty

Award recipient: Artemisia Films

Copa ’71 (documentary)

Dirs. Rachel Ramsay, James Erskine

Prod. Victoria Gregory

Award recipient: New Black Films

Hoard

Dir. Luna Carmoon

Prods. Helen Simmons, Loran Dunn, Andrew Starke

Award recipient: Hoard Film

Sky Peals

Dir. Moin Hussain

Prod. Michelle Stein

Award recipient: Bankside Films

Starve Acre

Dir. Daniel Kokotajlo

Prods. Tessa Ross, Juliette Howell, Emma Duffy

Award recipient: Cornerstone Films

The Contestant (documentary)

Dir. Clair Titley

Prods. Andee Ryder, Megumi Inman and Ian Bonhote

Award recipient: Misfits Entertainment

Unicorns

Dirs. Sally El Hosaini, James Krishna Floyd

Prods. Philip Herd, Trudie Styler, Celine Rattray, Bill Pohlad, Kim Roth, Christa Workman

Award recipient: Chromatic Aberration

Film sales support

The Radleys

Dir. Euros Lyn

Prod. Debbie Gray

Award recipient: Cornerstone Films

P&A support

How To Have Sex

Dir. Molly Manning Walker

Prods. Emily Leo, Ivana Mackinnon

Award recipient: Wild Swim Films