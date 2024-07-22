Andrea Arnold’s Bird, Sandhya Suri’s Santosh and Karan Kandhari’s Sister Midnight are among the films to receive backing from the latest round of UK Global Screen Fund (UKGSF) awards.

The BFI has made 19 additional awards totalling £527,563 through the £7m UKGSF, which is financed by the Department for Culture, Media and Sport (DCMS).

Cannes premieres Bird, Santosh and Sister Midnight all received international distribution awards via the festival launch track, which supports festival runs for UK films to reach global audiences.

The only film to receive an international distribution award via the prints and advertising support track in this round of funding was Mikko Mäkelä’s Sundance premiere Sebastian, awarded to the film’s producer, James Watson of Bêtes Sauvages.

Polly Steele’s Four Letters Of Love, starring Pierce Brosnan and Helena Bonham Carter, was the only recipient of the international development award via the film sales track, which supports UK sales agents specifically, and was given to Cornerstone Films.

Modern Films and Wild Swim Films have both received international business development awards through the film transformation fund, which supports internationally-focused business strategies related to independent UK films, with strategies spanning three to five years.

Modern Films will channel the funding into research and development, intellectual property scouting and partnerships, along with training around international co-production. The company’s distribution portfolio includes Drive My Car, Four Daughters, Tish and Green Border.

How To Have Sex production outfit Wild Swim Films will use the support to make two key hires to allow the company to explore further international partnerships.

Companies to receive international business development awards via the general track, which is for business strategies to create, acquire and/or exploit IP across a range of screen formats, with strategies spanning three years, include T A P E Collective, who will use the support to consolidate its sales and distribution arm for Black and global majority projects, plus Fennec Labs, with the company planning to hire a senior developer for its virtual reality game distribution platform Spawnpoint.

Applications are now open for international distribution support, with the international co-production strand set to open in September.

UKGSF international business development awards

Modern Films

Wild Swim Films

Fennec Labs

T A P E Collective

The Illuminated Film Company

Turnover Films

UKGSF international distribution awards

7 Keys

Dir. Joy Wilkinson

Prods. Cassandra Sigsgaard and Dylan Rees

Award recipient: Jeva Films

Bird

Dir. Andrea Arnold

Prods. Tessa Ross, Juliette Howell and Lee Groombridge

Award recipient: Cornerstone Films

Doppelgängers3

Dir. Nelly Ben Hayoun-Stepanian

Prods. Sandra Leeming, Luke Moody, Victoria Adam and Nelly Ben Hayoun-Stepanian

Award recipient: Lono Moon

Restless

Dir. Jed Hart

Prods. Benedict Turnbull, Harri Kamalanathan, Iain Simpson, Jens Nielsen and Sophie Ede

Award recipient: Haus Pictures

Santosh

Dir. Sandhya Suri

Prods. Mike Goodridge, James Bowsher, Balthazar de Ganay and Alan McAlex

Award recipient: Good Chaos

Sister Midnight

Dir. Karan Kandhari

Prods. Alastair Clark, Anna Griffin and Alan McAlex

Award recipient: Protagonist Pictures

The Boy And The Suit Of Lights

Dir. Inma de Reyes

Prod. Aimara Reques

Award recipient: Aconite Productions

The Damned

Dir. Thordur Palsson

Prods. Emilie Jouffroy, Kamilla Hodøl, John Keville, Conor Barry, Tim Headington, Theresa Steele Page and Nate Kamiya

Award recipient: Protagonist Pictures

The Stimming Pool

Dirs. Steven Eastwood, Georgia Bradburn, Lucy Walker, Robin Knowles, Benjamen Brown and Sam Chown Ahern

Prods. Chloe White and Steven Eastwood

Award recipient: Whalebone Films

Timestalker

Dir. Alice Lowe

Prods. Vaughan Sivell, Mark Hopkins, Natan Stoessel and Tom Wood

Award recipient: Western Edge Pictures

Two Strangers Trying Not To Kill Each Other

Dirs. Jacob Perlmutter and Manon Ouimet

Prods. Manon Ouimet, Signe Byrge Sørensen and Jacob Perlmutter

Award recipient: Manon et Jacob

Four Letters Of Love

Dir. Polly Steele

Prods. Debbie Gray and Douglas Cummins

Award recipient: Cornerstone Films

Sebastian

Dir. Mikko Mäkelä

Prod. James Waston

Award recipient: Bêtes Sauvages