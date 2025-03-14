Universal Pictures’ spy thriller Black Bag leads the way for new releases in UK and Ireland cinemas this weekend as Warner Bros’ Opus and Studiocanal’s In the Lost Lands also open.

Directed by Steven Soderbergh, Black Bag opens in 650 cinemas, up from Soderbergh’s last film Presence which debuted in 478 sites earlier this year. That title opened with a mild £292,058 for Warner Bros, ending its run on £825,587 total.

Black Bag will be aiming much higher with the help of strong reviews, a London-set premise and a starry ensemble led by Michael Fassbender and Cate Blanchett. The duo play husband and wife spies whose marriage is put to the test when one of them is suspected of being a mole. Further cast include Tom Burke, Marisa Abela, Rege-Jean page and Naomie Harris.

Survival thriller Last Breath dives into 475 cinemas via Entertainment Film Distributors. Woody Harrelson, Finn Cole and Simu Lui star in Alex Parkinson’s film about a group of deep sea divers who must rescue their trapped crew mate.

Also opening this weekend is Mark Anthony Green’s Opus in 424 locations for Warner Bros. The Sundance premiere follows a writer, played by Ayo Edebiri, who is invited to meet a former pop star turned cult leader (John Malkovich) at his compound.

The film falls into the ‘eat the rich’ trope, a popular premise for cinemagoers, with Emerald Fennell’s Saltburn most notably hitting £5.6m for Warner Bros despite being available on Amazon Prime Video for the bulk of its run. Further comparative titles include The Menu (£4.1m), Blink Twice (£3.3m) and Triangle Of Sadness (£1.7m).

Wastelands and arranged marriages

Studiocanal launches In The Lost Lands in 379 venues. Paul W S Anderson’s fantasy title stars Dave Bautista and Milla Jovovich as outlaws who come together to fight man and demon. It shares some DNA with George Miller’s Mad Max titles which scored £6.4m (Furiosa) and £17.4m (Fury Road) at the box office, respectively.

In event cinema, Night With Janis Joplin The Musical screens in 199 sites over the weekend for CinemaLive while Trafalgar Releasing has Fidelio - Met Opera 2025 in 170 sites.

Altitude is opening Indian comedy Sister Midnight in 86 cinemas. Karan Kandhari’s UK-produced feature premiered at Cannes in Director’s Fortnight and follows an oddball couple in a newly arranged marriage.

Vertigo Releasing has New Zealand horror The Rule Of Jenny Pen out in 25 locations. John Lithgow stars in James Ashcroft’s feature about a former judge who must stop an elderly psychopath in his retirement home from murdering the other residents.

In re-releases, Moviegoers Entertainment is screening Indian musical Sanam Teri Kasam in 21 cinemas while Park Circus has George Clooney comedy O Brother, Where Art Thou? in 23 cinemas. Ahead of the release of Gints Zilbalodis’ Oscar-winning animation Flow, Munro Film Services is screening his 2019 animation Away in 12 cinemas.

Indian crime drama Six Each opens in 17 locations via Bakraina Media. The film centres on a student in Canada who is charged with her husband’s death after supposedly deceiving him for visa purposes.

French nun comedy Oh My Goodness! Opens in 14 venues via Tull Stories. The story centres on a group of nuns who enter a cycling race to raise money for a hospice.

Bulldog Film Distribution is rolling out US indie All Happy Families in four sites. Josh Radnor and Becky Ann Baker are among the cast of Haroula Rose’s comedy drama about a family who gets together to renovate their home.

Mickey 17 will be the key holdover title after opening with £2.1m last week.