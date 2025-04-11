Disney’s The Amateur and Universal’s Drop lead the new releases in UK and Ireland cinemas this weekend as the two thrillers aim to appeal to those not tempted by Warner Bros mega-hit A Minecraft Movie.

James Hawes’ The Amateur stars Rami Malek as a grief-stricken CIA analyst who seeks revenge after his wife is killed in a terrorist attack. Laurence Fishburne, Jon Bernthal and Rachel Brosnahan are also among the cast.

Hawes’ last feature One Life opened on £1.7m in January 2024, going on to gross over £10m for Warner Bros. Malek has been attached to major box office successes in the territory including 2018’s Bohemian Rhapsody (£9.5m opening; £55.4m cume) and 2021’s No Time To Die (£21m opening; £98m cume).

Christopher Landon’s Drop opens in 486 locations. The SXSW premiere follows a widowed mother whose first date in years takes a terrifying turn when she receives a cryptic message. Meghann Fahy and Brandon Sklenar star in the Blumhouse thriller.

Landon previously directed horror titles Happy Death Day and Happy Death Day 2U which landed £2.9m and £1.5m at the box office respectively.

Jesus Christ, Holy Cow

Elsewhere, Charles Dickens animation The King Of Kings is rolling out in 413 venues across the week via Kova. Kenneth Branagh takes on the voice of the prolific British writer as he narrates the story of Jesus Christ. The starry voice cast also includes Uma Thurman, Mark Hamill, Pierce Brosnan, Oscar Isaac and Forest Whitaker.

In event cinema, André Rieu’s 75th Birthday Celebration: The Dream Continues opens in 615 sites on Saturday (April 12) via Piece Of Magic Entertainment. Trafalgar Releasing has The Chosen: The Last Supper – Episodes 1 & 2 in 232 sites after opening yesterday (April 10). It is part one of the final season of Dallas Jenkins’ historical epic depicting the life of Jesus Christ.

Park Circus is re-releasing the 1995 comedy Babe in 305 cinemas for its 30th anniversary.

Modern Film opens The Return starring Ralph Fiennes and Juliette Binoche in 56 venues. Uberto Pasolini directs the historical drama surrounding Odysseus’ return to Ithaca, which premiered in Toronto.

Polish comedy Przepiękne is out in 54 locations via Magnetes Pictures. Directed by Katarzyna Priwieziencew, the film follows six women at different stages in their life.

French coming-of-age title Holy Cow is out in 34 sits for Conic Film. Directed by Louise Courvoisier, the Cesar-winning debut follows a teenager who has to start caring for his 7-year-old sister.

Further releases include documentary One To One: John & Yoko via Dogwoof; Indian action Good Bad Ugly via DJ Tech; and Irish mockumentary Fran The Man via Volta Pictures.

A Minecraft Movie will be the key holdover title.