Newly-created UK sales outfit Rapt Films International has acquired Corey Sherman’s US drama Big Boys, for all rights outside North America.



Big Boys is US filmmaker Sherman’s feature debut, which premiered at BFI Flare: London LGBTQIA+ Film Festival in March 2023, going on to win the audience award for best narrative feature at Outfest. The coming-of-age comedy sees a teenage boy’s unexpected crush turn a camping trip into a weekend of self-discovery.

The film stars Isaac Krasner, who will soon appear in Amazon’s Holland, Michigan starring Nicole Kidman; with supporting cast including Dora Madison, Taj Cross, Emily Deschanel and David Johnson III.

Rapt has been set up by former SC Films and Blue Finch executive Russell Webber, who describes the firm as “a socially responsible independent film sales and distribution company.”

“We support emerging talent that tell convention-challenging stories,” said Webber. “Our unique approach prioritises partnership over profits through a competitive fee structure and reinvestment in future creative projects, designed to foster continuing collaboration with filmmakers.”

This structure involves the company taking a service fee recoupable out of sales, which Webber says will be “less than industry standard”; then committing to reinvesting commission in future projects with the producers - where sales companies would typically retain commission for profit.

Rapt secured initial seed money investment towards the end of 2023. It will be attending next month’s European Film Market (February 15-21) with Big Boys.

Webber worked at SC Films International for almost 12 years, most recently as head of business development. He was also international consultant and business affairs executive at Blue Finch Film Releasing.