The DarkRoom, a UK writer’s lab for trans, queer and gender non-confirming writers, includes award-winning short filmmakers and theatre makers in its inaugural edition.

Among them is Caleb J. Roberts whose film Homebird won best debut short at Galway in 2022. Roberts’ second feature Malcom played at Galway, Belfast and BFI Future Festival in 2023 and he is currently developing a feature debut Purebred.

Further participants include performance artist and writer Travis Alabanza; Debbie Hannan, associate director at the National Theatre of Scotland; and Royal Television Society-nominated filmmaker Wendy Yee Man Wong.

The writers have been selected by a jury made up of producer Joy Gharoro-Akpojotor, Talk To Me actor Zoe Terakes, It’s A Sin star Omari Douglas and more.

Over the next five months, writers will be supported in developing their genre-feature projects through masterclasses, networking sessions and a six-day residency. In March, they will participate in a pitch showcase at BFI Flare: London LGBTQIA+ Film Festival where the writers will have the opportunity to connect with funders, studios, streamers, agents, sales agents, producers, and directors.

The DarkRoom is part of the BFI’s Creative Challenge Fund, and is supported by National Lottery funding. It will be delivered by Trans+ On Screen, an organisation representing trans, non-binary and gender non-conforming professionals in film and TV.

The DarkRoom participants 2024

Elijah W Harris

Shaznay Martin

Travis Alabanza

Caleb J. Roberts

Wendy Yee Man Wong

Amii Griffith

Rebecca Banatvala

Charlie Josephine

Shana ‘ShayShay’ Konno

Debbie Hannan